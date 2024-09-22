Daniel Dubois delivered a career-best performance to defeat Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night and retain his IBF heavyweight title. The 27-year-old stopped 'AJ' with a perfectly-timed right-hand counter in the fifth round to leave the former two-time world champion sprawled face down on the canvas.

Dubois dominated the majority of the bout in front of 98,000 fans at the national stadium, turning in a showing that few would have seen coming when he was knocked out by Ukrainian superstar Oleksandr Usyk just 13 months ago in Poland. Despite flooring 'The Cat' with a body shot that was ultimately ruled as a low blow, Dubois was halted in the ninth round of the world title fight and looked to be well out of contention for another shot in a division that included a host of star names pushing for their own opportunity.

However, after the fight, Usyk approached a visibly upset Dubois to share some words of wisdom with him - and they look absolutely inspired in hindsight.

Oleksandr Usyk's Wholesome Speech to Daniel Dubois After Knocking Him Out

The Ukrainian spotted something special in the Brit following their fight

Putting his arm around Dubois in the centre of the ring, Usyk assured his fallen foe:

"It's not bad. It's boxing. It's not ballet, it's not dancing. Daniel you [are] young. You can, you can dream. Man, dude relax, it's boxing. It's a tough sport brother."

At the time, it may have seemed like a post-fight plesantry, but Dubois' results since that conversation have been nothing short of remarkable. Before the end of the year, he was back in action on a 'Riyadh Season' card in Saudi Arabia, knocking out Jarrell Miller.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Following his victory over Joshua, Dubois has now won by stoppage in 21 of his 22 victories.

That impressive performance was enough to earn Dubois a shot at Filip Hrgovic in June, with the interim IBF heavyweight title on the line. The Croatian was a heavy pre-fight favourite to win the bout and move on to a showdown with Joshua.

However, Dubois was in no mood to follow the script, and instead booked his own clash with 'AJ' by scoring a stoppage win and raising the interim belt. Ironically, the IBF would strip Usyk of their full title a short time later, recognising 'Triple D' as their only heavyweight world champion.

Although he walked into Wembley as the reigning champion, many argued in the build-up to the contest that Dubois wasn't a deserving titleholder as he had been handed the gold, rather than taking it from a world champion. It didn't take the underdog to prove his doubters wrong again - and leave Joshua's dreams of lifting a third world title in tatters.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 22/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 32 24 Wins 28 22 Losses 4 2

Dubois has yet to announce when he intends to fight next, but he will undoubtedly be keen to challenge for undisputed heavyweight honours in the future, potentially meaning he would share the ring with Usyk again. Before that rematch can become a reality, though, the Ukrainian has the small matter of a rematch with Tyson Fury to deal with on the 21st of December.

If the fight does happen, Dubois would be the underdog yet again. That tag won't concern him, though. He's more than used to it by now. Dubois redemption story over the last year is one of the most remarkable in heavyweight history - and it all started with a few kind words from Usyk.