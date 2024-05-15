Highlights Oleksandr Usyk closely watched Tyson Fury during his open workout ahead of the pairs clash in Saudi Arabia.

Oleksandr Usyk was eager to study Tyson Fury's open workout and spot for any clues ahead of their undisputed showdown in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

With fight week already in full force, there hasn't been any shortage of chaos. Earlier this week, John Fury was left with blood dripping from his head after his son Tyson and Usyk’s camps clashed.

Footage has emerged on social media of a huge bust-up between the two camps. Tyson's father, John, never backs down from an altercation and a clip has shown him headbutting a young member of Usyk's team.

John was first reported to have been involved in a heated altercation with a large member of their rival's team. As he walked away from that, one of Usyk's younger team members appeared to get in the way and received a headbutt from the WBC champ’s dad.

Fury will be looking to settle the score once and for all in Saudi Arabia. The fight, originally planned for the 17th of February, was postponed after the Englishman suffered a cut above his eye that required a trip to hospital and 11 stitches.

Oleksandr Usyk a Keen Observer for Tyson Fury's Open Workout

The Ukrainian was seen staring intently down at the Brit

After all the drama on Monday, the Grand Arrival on Tuesday saw both Fury and Usyk walk onto stage and open themselves up to questions.

It was as Fury made his entrance that Usyk and his team could be heard over the commentary throwing some hilarious shots at 'The Gypsy King.'

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 15/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

During Wednesday's open workouts; thankfully, tensions didn't boil over. The Ukrainian was up first but and appeared to tease the boxing world by adopting an orthodox stance on the pads as opposed to his usual southpaw style which is so difficult to work out. Immediately after finishing, he was quick to race up to the TNT Sports studios and catch a glimpse of Fury at the open workout.

'The Gypsy King' spent the majority of the open workout in a southpaw stance. After giving a quick interview with TNT Sports, rather than leave, the Ukrainian was seen staring intently down at Fury from afar.

Usyk was itching to spot any clues and see if Fury would give anything away during his time on the camera. Despite being locked in on the Brit, the former cruiserweight star was quick to downplay the importance of the open workout.

''It's not real training,'' he told TNT Sports. "It's a show! It's not real training. My training, it's real." The 37-year-old spent well over 10 minutes watching the Brit before departing.

Tyson Fury's New Physique

The Brit looks a lot more trim and skinny than he usually does

Ahead of the original date, Fury looked to be in the shape of his life. Recently, pictures have emerged of the Englishman looking rather lean and trimmed. It was a change in physique that Usyk and his team had picked up on, as they commentated over Fury's entrance at the Grand Arrival's show on DAZN Boxing. Fury, donning nothing but a blazer as a shirt, walked out to Bad Boy Reply by Inner Circle with his usual cocky bravado, with one of Usyk's camp noting: "Who's the middleweight now?"

Fury had already come under the spotlight back in February for his leaner look, so now with three more months of training under his belt, it is more notable than ever.

Usyk's camp, trainers turned dietitians, tried to reason for Fury's weight-loss, explaining: "That's because he's nervous. When you're nervous you lose weight, or gain weight, like his father." With Usyk himself adding: "Yeah, a little bit, like skinny."