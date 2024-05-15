Highlights Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are finally set to face off in the undisputed heavyweight championship bout after a long wait and postponed fight.

Usyk commented on Fury's new trimmed physique, with members of his team joking about his weight-loss possibly being due to nerves.

Usyk, the IBO, IBO, WBO, and WBA world heavyweight champion, remains unfazed by Fury’s transformation for the fight, ready to face the Gypsy King.

In what is set to be a huge week in the build up to Tyson Fury, the WBC heavyweight champion, against Oleksandr Usyk, the IBF, IBO, WBO, and WBA world heavyweight champion, an exciting schedule has ensured fans can follow the fighters every step of the way until they touch gloves on the 18th of May, with the first stop, the Grand Arrivals, already providing fans with entertainment.

With open workouts, a press conference, and weigh-ins still to come, the Grand Arrival saw both Fury and Usyk walk onto stage and open themselves up to questions. And it was as Fury made his entrance that Usyk and his team could be heard over the commentary throwing some hilarious shots at the Gypsy King.

Fight week has finally commenced for the highly-anticipated and long-awaited undisputed heavyweight championship bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. The undefeated pair were originally set to face-off in February, but a sparring injury to the Gypsy King's eye led to the fight being postponed. With the duo having an elongated camp due to the postponement, they will never have been more ready for a fight when the 18th of May rolls around, and it shows, with Tyson Fury's physique being a point of interest, with the Manchester-born fighter sporting a newer, more trimmed physique.

Tyson Fury's New Physique

The Brit looks a lot more trim and skinny than he usually does

It was a change in physique that Usyk and his team had picked up on, as they commentated over Fury's entrance at the Grand Arrival's show on DAZN Boxing. Fury, donning nothing but a blazer as a shirt, walked out to Bad Boy Reply by Inner Circle with his usual cocky bravado, with one of Usyk's camp noting: "Who's the middleweight now?"

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's professional stats (as of 15/05/24) Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Age 35 36 Fights 35 21 Wins 34 21 Losses 0 0 Draws 1 0 Knockouts 24 14 Height 6ft 7" 6ft 3" Reach 85" 78"

Fury had already come under the spotlight back in February for his leaner look, so now with three more months of training under his belt, it is more notable than ever. Usyk's camp, trainers turned dietitians, tried to reason for Fury's weight-loss, explaining: "That's because he's nervous. When you're nervous you lose weight, or gain weight, like his father." With Usyk himself adding: "Yeah, a little bit, like skinny."

A fun dig at John Fury, Tyson's father, who has also made himself known this fight week, as he headbutted a member of Usyk's camp, leading to a bloodied Fury losing his mind. More importantly, though, it is clear to see through Usyk's commentary that he is completely unfazed by the Gypsy King's transformation.

Close

Whether or not this new look of Fury's will be a benefit or a hindrance is yet to be seen, as Fury will be fully motivated to put in a performance worthy of the undisputed heavyweight championship, regardless of his physique change. Especially after his last fight against Francis Ngannou, where he won but in very unconvincing fashion, back in October 2023.

As for Usyk, he is looking to become a two-time unified champion, having previously done so in the cruiserweight division. His career has gone from strength to strength, having had back-to-back victories against Anthony Joshua. His 2023 saw him only fight Daniel Dubois, so with it having been nine months since his last fight, fans are eager to see how the Ukrainian can hold up against arguably one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

With the 18th of May just around the corner, it is only a matter of time before two of the greatest active boxers go toe-to-toe, in what is set to be a huge night of boxing in Riyadh.