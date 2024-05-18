Highlights Oleksandr Usyk's weight was announced INCORRECTLY during Friday's weigh-in for his fight with Tyson Fury in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Originally, it was stated that Usyk weighed in at 233lbs, when in truth, he weighed in at 223lbs.

Usyk takes on Fury on the 18th of May to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Fans have been scrambling to change their predictions for tonight's major fight between Oleksandr Usyk, 37, and Tyson Fury, 35, after the former’s weight was announced INCORRECTLY during Friday's weigh-in.

The two boxing behemoths finally collide at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia tonight, with both fighters' undefeated status under threat from each other. Many fans believe it could be the Gypsy King's streak that crumbles, as his Ukrainian counterpart has weighed-in significantly lighter than was first thought at the weigh-in.

Weight Confusion For Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk is actually 223lbs, NOT 233lbs as originally announced

Usyk's weight was announced to have been at 233lbs (16.6 stone) on Friday at the weigh-in, a staggering 12lbs heavier than his previous heaviest weight of 221lbs. However, it was later revealed that The Cat actually weighed in at 223lbs or 15.9 stone, nearly a stone lighter than was first thought. It is still the heaviest that he has weighed throughout his illustrious career thus far, though.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tyson Fury weighs 15.7lbs lighter than in his last fight.

Ring announcer, Michael Buffer, reportedly misheard the figure under discussion by the weight officials, leading to the mix-up. The mistake sparked debate among boxing fans analysing the shockingly high weight at which Usyk initially weighed-in, which all ended up being in vain. Promoter Eddie Hearn took to social media to joke about the error: "Glad we debated and analysed Usyk being 233lb for the last 5 hours only to find out it was actually read out at 223."

With the significant weight advantage, many fans have now changed their prediction for the fight, highlighting the major speed advantage that Usyk will have over Fury. The Gypsy King himself weighed-in at 262lbs (18.7 stone), the lightest he had been in five years since his victory over Otto Wallin back in 2019. Therefore, he possesses an eye-opening 39lb weight advantage over the Ukrainian heading into their blockbuster fight tonight.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk weigh-in results Fighter Weight Tyson Fury 262lbs Oleksandr Usyk 223lbs

What Happened at the Fury vs Usyk Weigh-In

Friday night's weigh-in was also the last time the two faced off with each other before they step into the ring tonight. The Gypsy King certainly made his mark following his refusal to look at his opponent during a press conference earlier this week, initiating a shoving match before officials broke the two apart.

Their clash will determine who is the undisputed king of the heavyweights, with all four of the major heavyweight boxing titles on the line. Fury currently holds the WBC title, whereas Usyk has WBO, WBA, and IBF championships around his waist. Both men will be looking to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion to be crowned this century. The last man to sit on the throne as king of heavyweights was the legendary Lennox Lewis, who defeated Evander Holyfield in November 1999 via unanimous decision.

After the weigh-in, Fury made abundantly clear that this fight went deeper than the titles at stake. Speaking to TNT Sports, the Brit stated: "I'm coming for his heart. F*** his belt, I'm coming for his heart."