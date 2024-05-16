Highlights Oleksandr Usyk issued a chilling response when asked about what he sees when he looks into Tyson Fury's eyes.

Usyk will share the ring with the Gypsy King on the 18th of May to crown the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

Unlike most opponents, Fury hasn't been able to get into Usyk's head in the build-up to the bout.

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed what he sees when he looks into the eyes of Tyson Fury ahead of the two meeting in Riyadh on Saturday, the 18th of May, and as usual with the Ukrainian, his response was ice-cold.

The Cat will face off in the ring with the Gypsy King in Saudi Arabia this weekend to determine the undisputed heavyweight champion. The WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF titles will be on the line as the two veterans meet in a 12-round clash. Ahead of that bumper event, Usyk revealed he sees nothing in Fury's eyes when he looks at his opponent because he is not looking in his eyes. Instead, he said he is looking between them, the way a sniper would set their scope on their target.

A Bumper Clash

The meeting will mark a highly anticipated bumper clash between the Ukrainian and the Gypsy King in Saudi Arabia. The pair are facing off for one of the most prestigious honours in boxing, the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis 25 years ago.

Oleksandr Usyk has previously been an undisputed champion in his career. However, that was during his time as a cruiserweight, and you could argue that it is considerably harder at a heavyweight level.

The fight was rescheduled from February after a cut to Fury's face. In preparation for the clash, the Brit has spoken about how this will be their only chance at the prestigious accolade of undisputed, referring to this Saturday's fight as "D-Day" for him and his opponent due to their age.

Close

Fury Causing Concerns

Fury may be bigger than Usyk, but the British boxer has raised concerns over his current form after showcasing his condition in public workouts. Many have claimed that the Gypsy King has dropped too much weight ahead of this weekend's fight. However, Fury's trainer has shut down those claims, saying that he has responded to criticism of his form from fights in the past.

Related Oleksandr Usyk's Reaction to Tyson Fury's Open Workout The Ukrainian star was itching to see if the Brit would give anything major away.

While he did warn Usyk that size does not matter, he might just have to prove his own words right with that warning following the weight drop. The Ukrainian is potentially the most dangerous opponent he has faced since his first world title victory over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

The Implications of This Fight

Not only will this fight see an undisputed champion crowned, but it will also potentially see another blockbuster fight set up for the winner of this one. While Usyk has already seen off Anthony Joshua on the road to Fury, the fellow British boxer is yet to step foot into the ring with the Gypsy King in what many deem to be one of the most anticipated boxing events of all time.

Following his victory over Francis Ngannou earlier this year, Joshua appears to be set up to take on the winner of this fight, with many hoping it will be Fury who comes out the victor to set up that fight. The meeting between the two could take place as soon as next year, with promoter Frank Warren doubtful that it could be seen before next February.