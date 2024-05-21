Highlights Oleksandr Usyk well and truly stole the show on the 18th of May, defeating Tyson Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

However, he was stealing the show even before stepping foot in the ring, with his incredible ring-walk attire and entrance.

Now, his promoter has revealed the exact meaning behind his choice of attire, and it's an incredible story.

A boxing match is more than just what happens inside the ring, it is the jabs at the press conferences, it is the mind games, and it is the walk-outs. All aspects of a bout that can be used to intimidate an opponent and gain the upper hand, and it was Oleksandr Usyk who utilised the latter to the fullest extent, with his walk-out attire creating a lot of conversation around just how good he looked, with the Ukrainian's team having come out to explain just what his attire represented.

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, for just how similar they are in how well they can box, are lightyears away from each other in terms of their personas, with this past weekend's fight proving this. It was Usyk who edged a split-decision victory over the Gypsy King, who, with mixed signals, thought he had won, but the victory may have come long before the bell, with both parties walk-outs telling a tale of two sides.

Related Tony Bellew Furious About Oleksandr Usyk Losing Undisputed Status Oleksandr Usyk will have to forfeit his IBF title shortly, losing his status as undisputed, and Tony Bellew is not happy about it.

Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk's Walk-Outs

Tyson Fury is known for being an entertaining man. He loves to showboat, he loves the entertainment side of boxing, perhaps why he has ventured into the WWE in the past. Despite being one of the best heavyweights around, he doesn't mind looking a little bit silly, even in the most serious of moments. Dancing his way to the ring to Bonnie Tyler's 'Holding out for a Hero", Fury was clearly relaxed and enjoying the moment, a far cry from Usyk's walk-out.

Tyson Fury's ring-walk vs Oleksandr Usyk

Usyk, on the other hand, came out with a look of intent, not only on his face, but in his stride, with his outfit appearing to be just as intimidating as his body language. With boxing fans and pundits alike not too sure about what it was that Usyk was wearing, the Ukrainian's promoter, Alex Krassyuk, has come out to explain the attire of the undisputed heavyweight champion.

“Cossack warriors - 17th century. The head of state, who was a warrior himself, the leader, he was wearing that. If you take a look at some historical drawings of Bohdan Khmelnytsky. Khmelnytsky, a very important person in Ukrainian history, this outfit was inspired by those leaders."

As always, representing his country, the Ukrainian paid homage to leaders of yesteryear who have played a huge part in his country's history, something that Usyk strives to be a part of. Although fans, pundits, and Fury may not have understood the symbolism at the time, it was an outfit that evoked a reaction, and it is hard not to be intimidated by a heavyweight dressed as a cossack warrior.

Oleksandr Usyk's ring-walk vs Tyson Fury

With a rematch penciled in for October of this year, Usyk has plenty of time to find himself another outfit that can lead him to another victory, an outcome that wouldn't see him be an undisputed champion, however, as it has been circulating online that Usyk may potentially have to vacate one of his titles due to a ruling by a governing body.

Whether Usyk will or won't be undisputed champion come October is yet to be seen, although it isn't looking likely, that won't stop fans from tuning in again to another heavyweight masterclass filled with compelling ring-walks come October.