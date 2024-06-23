Highlights After Tyson Fury claimed that the Oleksandr Usyk fight was 'too easy' for him, and that's why he lost, the Ukrainian's team issued their response.

In a recent interview, the Gypsy King compared Usyk to that of an 'amateur boxer', which was the main reason for him losing the fight, as he was messing around too much and not taking it seriously enough.

Usyk's team quickly reminded Fury of the last time he didn't take a fight seriously enough in their response.

Oleksandr Usyk’s team have hit back against Tyson Fury’s comments that he lost the bout against the Ukrainian because it was “too easy.” The Brit, who entered the fight as the WBC champion and undefeated, said that the lack of a challenge meant that he began “messing around” in the ring, going on to compare his opponent to an "amateur boxer."

This perhaps seemed the case in the early stages of the fight, as the Morecambe fighter bossed the bout with uppercuts and body shots, but once Usyk dialled in and downloaded all the data he needed, like he always does, he caused a lot of problems for Fury, which ultimately left him with his arm raised in victory.

Usyk visibly turned up the heat from the eighth onwards, and eventually earned the victory on points after felling the Gypsy King, becoming the first man to do so on the professional circuit. As expected, however, Fury hasn't taken the defeat too well, and his latest comments in a recent interview have sparked a reaction from team Usyk.

Usyk's Team Reference Francis Ngannou Fight in Response

Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk responded to Fury’s comments by saying: “Second-easiest fight after Ngannou.” Fury’s bout with Francis Ngannou was billed as the Battle of the Baddest, pitting the former UFC heavyweight champion against the boxer in a crossover fight. Although Fury came out on top on the night, it was not a convincing victory in the slightest, with the Gypsy King winning by split decision. The decision was somewhat controversial, however, as the Cameroonian actually knocked down the boxer in the third round.

Krassyuk may have struck a nerve here, especially as Fury still holds that he won the fight against Usyk, saying in the recent YouTube video: "I have watched the fight back lots of times and still have the same answer, I thought I did enough and won the fight. Usyk knows he didn’t beat me. It was close enough, one judge had me winning by a round and one judge had him winning by a round. And then the final one made the decision."

When discussing the rematch, Fury already knows he has to win via stoppage, and not rely on the judges' scorecards, stating: "I have to get him out of there because I won’t get a decision, which is unfortunate because it’s hard enough to win a fight, let alone winning it when you have to knock someone out.”

The rematch is scheduled for the 21st of December and promises to be another mouth-watering affair.

Tyson Fury Spotted Drinking After Usyk Defeat

As well as seemingly brushing off the loss against Usyk, Fury has been accused of regressing into an overly indulgent lifestyle after a booze-filled evening in Morecambe. In response to a video of him rolling out of a pub in the early hours, he said: "I have just been taking life very simply. I got p*****-up about two weeks ago and fell over on my face, didn’t do any damage though, as you can see, I’m still good looking!

"Apart from that, I have lots of messages and phone calls from people asking me if I am OK. I just had a drunken night out and suddenly everyone thinks you’re going to jump in front of a train. Maybe, because of my past history, people are concerned."

Fury’s history with drinking has been well-documented, which goes some way in showing the fixation with this drinking episode. After visibly being in the best shape of his career against Usyk, though, he can be excused for not sticking to the secluded and stripped-back camp lifestyle.

Regardless of his jibes against Usyk in the aftermath of the fight and his frivolities outside of the ring, Fury will be back swinging against the Ukrainian when they clash again in December.