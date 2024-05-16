Highlights Oleksandr Usyk's team have complained about the ring canvas ahead of Saturday's undisputed world heavyweight fight.

With just two days to go until the blockbuster showdown, Team Usyk have made a complaint, according to Sky Sports News. A member of the Ukrainian's camp was unhappy during the open workout, specifically about the seam joining the canvas sections together.

The 'Gypsy King' struggled, having been knocked down in his last fight against Francis Ngannou, but Usyk now knows he has the opportunity to record the biggest achievement of his career. It is set to be a mega-money event, with the pair set to earn eight-figure purses.

Fans were left shocked after John Fury was left with blood dripping from his head after his son Tyson and Usyk’s camps clashed in Saudi Arabia earlier this week; however, it doesn't appear to be the end of the chaos.

With the fight just days away, following the public workout on Wednesday, members of the Usyk team were left unhappy with the canvas of the ring.

An identical canvas will be used on Saturday night, with the main concern from Usyk's camp being that it could present a trip hazard during the fight.

The canvas is identical to the one used in recent heavyweight showdowns in Saudi Arabia and in the United Kingdom, including Usyk's wins over Anthony Joshua in London and Jeddah.

Oleksandr Usyk Appeared to be Enjoying the Ring During Wednesday's Workout

He was also keen to study Fury's time in the ring

Despite the recent controversy, Usyk appeared to be looking sharp and enjoying his time in the ring during Wednesday's open workout.

Thankfully, tensions didn't boil over last night. The Ukrainian was up first and appeared to tease the boxing world by adopting an orthodox stance on the pads as opposed to his usual southpaw style which is so difficult to work out. Immediately after finishing, he was quick to race up to the TNT Sports studios and catch a glimpse of Fury at the open workout.

'The Gypsy King' spent the majority of the open workout in a southpaw stance. After giving a quick interview with TNT Sports, rather than leave, the Ukrainian was seen staring intently down at Fury from afar.

Usyk was itching to spot any clues and see if Fury would give anything away during his time on the camera. Despite being locked in on the Brit, the former cruiserweight star was quick to downplay the importance of the open workout.

''It's not real training,'' he told TNT Sports. "It's a show! It's not real training. My training, it's real." The 37-year-old spent well over 10 minutes watching the Brit before departing.