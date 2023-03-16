Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight world title fight finally looks like it will go ahead with The Gypsy King going into his usual social media blackout as he prepares for the fight. He has claimed he has been in training since October, dispelling the myth about him having not enough time to prepare ahead of the fight.

It appears like April 29 will see the biggest fight in the heavyweight division since 2002, when Lennox Lewis became the undisputed champion of the division and still remains the last man to do so, but that looks set to change.

There’s been a frustrating back and forth with Fury in particular changing the goalposts in terms of purse split and rematch clauses, but Usyk’s team kept agreeing, calling the bluff they thought, but Fury has now put it down to mind games and giving them the run around, the fight looks on!

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

In the build-up to the fight, both fighters are doing the customary trash talking, but we all know it’ll be nothing but respect afterwards, like is always the case in boxing. However, the two fighters aren’t the only ones giving each other abuse…

Usyk’s wife, Katerina Usyk has been getting involved in the action, sharing a meme to her Instagram story which slams Fury and suggests Usyk is out for his blood, just like the Ukrainian’s previous British opponents.

It’s the classic grim reaper meme, knocking on doors with blood coming out of open doors, with the grim reaper (Usyk on this occasion), knocking on the door of his next victim, implying Fury will suffer the same fate as Tony Bellew, Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua.

View: Oleksandr Usyk’s wife shares brutal Tyson Fury meme

With The Gypsy King going on a social media blackout, he won’t see the meme, but I’m sure he’ll be told about it. He can use it as even more fuel to get the better of the Ukrainian next month.

Both fighters are undefeated, so someone’s 0 must go, but who will it be? Can Usyk outbox the bigger man once again, or can Fury use his power and size to his advantage, something AJ couldn’t do.

Fury will likely be able to compete from a boxing stand point more than AJ, it won’t be a case of a simple outboxing performance for Usyk again, but the dynamic is intriguing and increasingly hard to call.