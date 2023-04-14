Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko won't have bothered his teammates after getting emotional following their draw with Liverpool, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old was visibly disappointed after Arsenal dropped points in what could be a key moment in the title race.

Arsenal news - Oleksandr Zinchenko

Zinchenko signed for the Gunners from Premier League champions Manchester City for a fee of £30m, according to BBC.

The Ukrainian defender has played a pivotal role in helping Arsenal compete with City at the top of the table, but their draw at Anfield last weekend could be costly.

Pep Guardiola's side are six points behind with a game in hand, and realistically don't look like losing at the moment.

Zinchenko was blamed for one of Liverpool's goals by pundits Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane, and was then pictured looking emotional on the bench.

Feeling partly at fault for an important moment in the title race could be the reason for his disappointment, but he's given his all for the club this campaign.

What has Brown said about Zinchenko?

Brown has suggested that Zinchenko's Arsenal teammates won't be bothered by his actions, despite it potentially looking like he's made an error which could cost them the title.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't think we should read too much into it. There could be many reasons why he looked a little emotional. I certainly do think it was a key moment in the title race, but I don't necessarily think it was a key moment in a bad way, really.

"Zinchenko is definitely someone who knows what it takes to win a title. I'm pretty sure his head is going to be in the right place for the rest of the run-in and that he'll be a key man for them, trying to help them get over the line.

"I don't think there any any concerns really about him and I doubt his teammates are too bothered about his reaction after the game."

What's next for Arsenal?

The Gunners have some favourable fixtures in their next two games, but it then gets really tricky for Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal face struggling West Ham United, followed by Southampton, but games against Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion then follow.

The trip to the Etihad Stadium is absolutely monumental in the title race and is undoubtedly the biggest game of the season remaining.