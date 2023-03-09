This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Oleksandr Zinchenko caused a scuffle following William Saliba's opener for Arsenal against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday evening.

Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup for the Europa League last 16 first leg clash in Portugal.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Saliba started the match at the José Alvalade Stadium.

Arsenal took the lead in the 22nd minute courtesy of Saliba's towering header.

Fabio Vieira swung a corner into the box and the Frenchman rose highest to head home.

Zinchenko was involved in a tussle with Matheus Reis in the box as the corner was swung in.

Both players fell to ground and, after Saliba's header hit the back of the net, Zinchenko got up and taunted his opponent by clapping in his face.

That riled up many of Sporting's players - including Sebastian Coates - who squared up to Zinchenko and gave him a piece of his mind.

Granit Xhaka never shies away from a confrontation and he came flying in to support his teammate. Watch the goal, as well as the scuffle afterwards, below...

VIDEO: Oleksandr Zinchenko infuriates Sporting players after William Saliba's opening goal

Zinchenko and Coates were both booked for their role in the scuffle.

Sporting thought as if the goal should have been overturned and they may have had a case.

Replays appeared to show Zinchenko pushing Reis to the ground before the goal.

Sporting peg Arsenal back to go into break level

Sporting responded well though and drew level 12 minutes later after converting a corner themselves.

Marcus Edwards swung in a corner and an unmarked Goncalo Inacio planted his header past Arsenal's goalkeeper, Matt Turner.

There were no further goals in the remainder of the half as the two sides went into the break on level terms.