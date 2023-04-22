Oleksandr Zinchenko has been a revelation at Arsenal this season.

The £30 million signing from Manchester City has helped transform the club into genuine Premier League title challengers.

However, while Zinchenko will go down as one of the best signings made by any team last summer, there's no denying the fact he's been poor in recent weeks.

Ukraine's captain really struggled in the 2-2 draw away at Liverpool, with Trent Alexander-Arnold nutmegging him in the build-up to Roberto Firmino's late equaliser.

And against Southampton on Friday evening, Zinchenko was a pale shadow of his usual self.

He returned to the starting XI after missing the West Ham match with a groin strain, but looked a bag of nerves from the offset.

Zinchenko's poor positioning helped pave the way for Theo Walcott to make it 2-0 on his latest return to the Emirates Stadium.

The strike from Walcott in just the 14th minute of proceedings silenced the home fans - but not Zinchenko.

Despite the fact he hadn't helped out Gabriel Magalhaes, the former City man decided to call a group huddle to try and get things back on track.

In truth, it was pretty cringe - and Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville couldn't resist a cheeky dig at Zinchenko.

Video: What did Neville say after Zinchenko called the group huddle?

Neville said from the commentary box: "Well shock, absolute shock around this stadium.

"Here it is, I think he's calling a huddle. I have to say I think he would have been better off getting around his centre-back than calling a huddle. This is extremely strange, extremely strange.

"Martin Odegaard is having a word with him saying 'what's going on' but it's all a bit off.

"If you wanted signs of nerves, signs of tension, signs of a wobble you're seeing it right before your very eyes."

Ouch. "He would have been better off getting around his centre-back than calling a huddle", a savage - but fair - assessment from the Manchester United legend.

What next for Zinchenko and Arsenal?

So, after the disappointment against Southampton, Zinchenko and his teammates now face the prospect of having to win at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

If City emerge victorious or even secure a draw on home soil, the 2022/23 Premier League title race will be in their hands.

To say it's a 'big game' would be something of an understatement...