Highlights Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has named the most underrated player in the Premier League.

Zinchenko also praised Gabriel Jesus as the most skilful player at Arsenal and described Bukayo Saka as "world-class" due to his consistent high-level performances.

The Premier League is blessed with exceptional holding midfield players and Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has had his say on the greatest of them all.

The Ukrainian defender appeared on Rio Ferdinand's FIVE podcast to discuss a number of topics, including which Arsenal player is the best in training? Who is the most talented youngster in the Gunners academy? And, who would win a race between Kylian Mbappe and Mykhailo Mudryk?

Perhaps the most interesting debate, however, centred around the most underrated player in the Premier League. Zinchenko has played for both the Gunners and Manchester City, so is no stranger to playing with immensely talented stars. But his answer to this particular question may surprise you.

ZInchenko names the most underrated player in the Premier League

In answer to the question, Zinchenko was quick to say his Arsenal teammate, Thomas Partey. "For me, if you want me to choose one player, Thomas Partey," he stressed.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined the club from Atletico Madrid back in 2020 and has made more than 100 appearances for the club. Partey took some time to adapt to the Premier League but has become an integral part of Mikel Arteta's side in recent seasons. But so far this season, he's been deployed as an inverted right-back, which has allowed Arteta to accommodate Arsenal's new record signing, Declan Rice.

Zinchenko picks between Partey, Rodri and Casemiro

After the Ukrainian named Partey as the most underrated, presenter Joel Beya replied: "Really, is he better than Casemiro for you?"

In response, Zinchenko said: "He's [Casemiro] an absolutely world-class player as well. But for me, if you want me to choose one, Thomas Partey."

Zinchenko then added: "I had a debate in my head about who is the best holding midfielder I've ever played with. The debate was between Fernandinho, Thomas Partey and Rodri.

"But Thomas Partey..." he stressed approvingly. At this point, Ferdinand couldn't help but chime in. "Wait, better than Rodri. I'm leaving, I'm leaving," he said in shock. "I think he's great but better than Rodri?", Rio added.

"He has everything," Zinchenko emphasised. "Rodri fits so well for City's system. If you take him out, it's a different City. He's the main detail there because, for me, it's the toughest position to play and Rodri fits it so well."

Yet, the defender refused to back down over his Partey claims, much to the bemusement of the former Manchester United man. Check out the clip below:

VIDEO: Zinchenko names the most underrated player in the Premier League

What other questions did Zinchenko answer?

As mentioned, Zinchenko answered a plethora of difficult questions while appearing on Ferdinand's show.

In terms of the most skilful player at Arsenal, the 26-year-old had little doubt that it was Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

Meanwhile, the left-back also described his teammate Bukayo Saka as 'world class'. Asked why he was comfortable putting the Englishman in that bracket, Zinchenko responded: "For me, when it comes to a good player and a world-class player, the difference is consistency. When you play every game to the highest level, compared to one or two games good, that's when you're world-class."

Check out all of Zinchenko's answers below:

VIDEO: Zinchenko on Rio Ferdinand's FIVE podcast