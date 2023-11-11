Highlights Despite playing with 10 men for the final 10 minutes, Arsenal secured a solid 3-1 victory against Burnley in the Premier League.

The win was a strong response to Arsenal's previous loss and helped them climb to second in the league standings.

Burnley put up a tough fight and had moments of control, but Arsenal's quality eventually prevailed, with Zinchenko's scissor kick goal sealing the result.

Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, despite playing the final 10 minutes of the second half with 10 men. It was a solid display from the Gunners who came up against a very spirited Burnley side. Vincent Kompany's men really took the game to the Gunners, but they remained firm and came out on top.

It was an excellent response to their loss against Newcastle United last week and sees Arsenal climb up to second in the Premier League, level on points with Manchester City who have a game in hand. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for the side before Josh Brownhill tied things up. They weren't on level footing for very long, though, as William Saliba reestablished the Gunners' lead just three minutes later. Oleksandr Zinchenko sealed the win for Mikel Arteta's side in the 74th minute, and he did so in style.

With Burnley pushing ferociously for an equaliser, the left-back bagged all three points for Arsenal with an absolutely sublime scissor kick that wouldn't have looked out of place coming from the likes of Eric Cantona or Dennis Bergkamp.

Zinchenko scored the effort from the edge of the box

Despite facing down a crowded penalty area, Zinchenko fired the shot from the edge of the box into the goal. It was a magnificent effort that saw him rise into the air and execute the scissor kick wonderfully. It sealed the result for Arsenal in as stylish a manner as possible and the Ukraine international surely has to have bagged a shout for the Goal of the Season award from it.

An absolute beauty, isn't it? The defender doesn't score too often, but you'd think he was a 20-goal-a-season striker with an effort like that. The goal came at a perfect time too, silencing what had been a fired-up Burnley side who were certainly giving Arsenal a much tougher game than they likely expected.

The game was much closer than many expected

Despite the fact that Burnley have picked up just four points so far this year, and are having one of the worst starts in Premier League history, they actually put up a pretty strong fight against the Gunners and there were portions of the match where they were actually in control.

They struggled to keep hold of the ball, and registered just 36% of the possession throughout, but still managed to carve out plenty of opportunities on the Arsenal goal. With five shots on target and three off, they weren't afraid to have a go, but quality eventually won out and Arteta's side came out on top.

Things could have been a little worse, though, after Fabio Vieira was sent off with about 10 minutes left of the game, but Arsenal held on to record a pretty solid victory. Check out the table below to take a closer look at the match statistics from the Gunners' game against Burnley.

Statistics Arsenal Burnley Possession 64% 36% Shots on target 6 5 Shots off target 4 3 Goals 3 1 Fouls 6 9

