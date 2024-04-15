Highlights Damning footage of Oleksandr Zinchenko during Arsenal's defeat to Aston Villa left many fans worried about the defender's quality.

Mikel Arteta does have other options at left-back with Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu to call upon.

All three players have had their Premier League stats from this season compared with one man proving to be the best performer.

It's been a great season for Arsenal and yet, just like last season, the Gunners could fall short at the final hurdle. A shock 2-0 home loss against Aston Villa has dealt their title hopes a huge blow.

If Mikel Arteta and his men fail to win the Premier League, the end-of-season post-mortem will no doubt see fans and pundits try and work out just what went wrong. And while it might just be that Manchester City simply have too much about them under Pep Guardiola, some may look at left-back as being a weak point for the Gunners.

It's not that they don't have solid options in that position – with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu to pick from – it's just that there is perhaps no outstanding candidate.

In the defeat against Villa, Zinchenko started but has come in for some criticism for his display. Concentration and defensive awareness have often been an issue for the Ukrainian and footage from that game highlighted that as he was spotted dropping ridiculously deep, thus rendering Arsenal's offside trap useless – with one example leading to the opening goal of the game.

With that being the case, all three players' Premier League stats from 2023/24 have been compared to work out which defender is the best option at left-back for the Gunners in both the short and long term. At Arsenal, a fullback is asked not only to defend but to also help the team progress the ball into more dangerous areas – and so, defensive and passing stats have even been analysed for this article.

Although Jurrien Timber is also an option at left-back, he has not been included as there is not enough data from his two Arsenal appearances (before injury) for a fair comparison.

Defensive Stats

Zinchenko delivers surprise

Zinchenko vs Kiwior vs Tomiyasu Premier League Defensive Stats Statistic (per 90) Zinchenko Kiwior Tomiyasu Goal Conceded 0.9 0.9 0.9 Tackles 2.7 2.1 1.6 Clearances 1.2 2.4 2.7 Interceptions 1.1 0.7 1.3 Blocked Shots 0.2 0.4 0.3 Aerial Duel Success % 63.41 55 54.17 Ground Duel Success % 60 57.89 54.05 Ball Recoveries 5.5 3.3 4.9 Clean Sheets 0.2 0.5 0.2

Seeing as Zinchenko is viewed as more of a midfielder playing in defence while both Tomiyasu and Kiwior are very much more natural defenders, it's perhaps surprising to see that the Ukraine international comes out on top on four of the nine defensive categories when compared. Notably, having better stats when it comes to ground and aerial duels, as well as ball recoveries and tackles show how vital he can be for Arsenal when winning back possession and keeping the pressure on opposition teams.

Tomiyasu does best when it comes to clearances and interceptions, although of his 17 league outings, only five have been starts. This has meant he often comes on to help the team see out a result, as the Gunners have less possession as defence becomes the focus in the final stages of the game – which would explain why he back performs well in those areas.

Kiwior just edges it when it comes to blocked shots but does truly stand out when looking at clean sheets, picking up one every other game. That is arguably the most important stat for any defender and suggests that he fits in best of the three when it comes to being part of a defensive unit. Still, it's safe to say that Zinchenko is the standout player here.

Passing Stats

Tomiyasu struggles

Zinchenko vs Kiwior vs Tomiyasu Premier League Passing Stats Statistic (per 90) Zinchenko Kiwior Tomiyasu Assists 0.2 0.4 0.2 Chances Created 1.5 0.5 0.2 Passes Attempted 73.1 53.8 58.4 Passes Accuracy % 89.32 85.85 85.9 Crossed Attempted 1.6 1.1 1.3 Crossing Accuracy % 17.24 30 20 Forward Passes 24.7 21 19.5 Times Tackled 1.1 0.2 0.9 Possession Lost 11.9 10.8 13.3

Of the nine statistics compared here, it's clear that inverted fullback Zinchenko is the best on the ball. This comes as less of a surprise as the former Manchester City ace is such a technically gifted player. The 27-year-old comes out on top in five different sections as he is clearly the best, most frequent and most progressive passer of the three. What's more, he also looks to be more effective in the final third as he creates one chance more per game than Kiwior who is closest behind him on that front.

That said, the Polish defender does have more assists per 90, although it's a small margin, as he has three league assists all season, compared to Zinchenko's two and Tomiyasu's one. Kiwior also loses the ball fewer times, doesn't get tackled as much as the other two and has a better crossing accuracy (although attempts the fewest per 90).

Tomiyasu doesn't stand out in any areas and actually ranks last in chances created, forward passes and possession lost. This suggests that he doesn't even look to be progressive on the ball because he's not particularly good at it. Also, as the only right-footed player of the three, it's understandable if he's not quite as good as he may often have to use his weaker foot.

Verdict

Zinchenko is the winner

Zinchenko might seem like a less reliable player and catch the eye with more notable errors but this is because, as proven by his passing stats, he looks to make things happen by taking more risks on the ball. For fans at home, he might not pass the eye test – and understandably so – but the underlying stats suggest he's a lot more reliable than given credit for.

For many Kiwior has seemed like a steadier option. And this makes sense with the team picking up more clean sheets when the Poland international is involved but the truth is, he also plays in a far more conservative manner. Fewer risks mean fewer mistakes but Arteta relies upon his left-back to help progress the ball and create chances – and Zinchenko does this best.

Sadly, Tomiyasu – who Arsenal reportedly refused to sell this winter – doesn't really stand out in any areas but with just five starts to his name in the league, he's not really been able to build any momentum this season – with injuries also being a factor.

Seeing as Zinchenko is the best in possession and also performs exceptionally well when it comes to winning the ball back for Arsenal, the Ukrainian is probably the superior option right now. However, there is a case for Kiwior to potentially be called upon if Arteta looks to be a little more conservative and prioritise the overall collective solidity of his backline. But with none of the options really world-class, this could be an area to strengthen in the summer.

All Stats via Sqwawka (as of 15/04/24).