Highlights Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is a priority target for Man United this summer

The Frenchman is 'keen' on joining the Red Devils after a breakout year at Selhurst Park.

Busy summer looms for Palace as manager Oliver Glasner anticipates his first full season.

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is ‘very keen’ to join Manchester United this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs tells GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old, who has been described as 'sensational', has enjoyed a breakout year at Palace and is now linked with a summer switch to a top-six side in the Premier League.

The Red Devils face competition for Olise’s signature from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea, but United are ‘confident’ they can secure the deal for the talented forward.

Despite injury setbacks last season, the talented winger shone in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 19 matches for the Eagles.

The Frenchman received praise from Jamie Carragher last season, with the Sky Sports pundit suggesting Olise and Eberechi Eze’s duo would have the quality to play for any top side in England.

Earlier this month, Palace boss Oliver Glasner admitted he is not sure if both Olise and Eze will stay at Selhurst Park beyond this summer.

Olise ‘Priority Target’ for Man United

He'd be keen on a move

Interest in Olise is high this summer as Manchester United consider the Frenchman a ‘priority target’, according to Jacobs.

He said:

“It's quite a fluid situation for Manchester United, because they don't really know where to attack first until the outgoings present themselves in full and that will define the budget. “But in an ideal world, regardless of budgetary concerns, and having to wait for outgoings, Michael Olise is a priority target for Manchester United and, by all accounts, he would be very keen on joining as well. “So there is serious and credible interest there. And he's the target endorsed if you like by the old regime, and this new INEOS-led regime who now control the sporting side of things.”

Before making any signings in the upcoming transfer window, Man United may have to sell unwanted stars first, as the likes of Casemiro, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho have all been linked with a summer move.

The Red Devils’ initial transfer budget is reportedly just £35million as new part-owners INEOS expect to raise money soon.

Crystal Palace Selling All Stars is ‘Unthinkable’

Man Utd are also keen on Guehi

Crystal Palace are expecting a busy summer ahead, while the likes of Olise, Eze, Jean-Philippe Mateta, and Marc Guehi have all been rumoured to leave in the next few months.

Four key players departing would leave Oliver Glasner’s side in need of a huge summer rebuild, while journalist Dean Jones says such a scenario is ‘unthinkable’. As a result, the Red Devils might struggle to secure the signature of Olise and Guehi, with United also reportedly keen on the English defender.

After a strong end to last season, Palace climbed up to 10th in the Premier League and showed loads of promise under Glasner’s management.

The 49-year-old Austrian, who led Eintracht Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2021, replaced Roy Hodgson in charge of the Eagles in February. It might be a reason for some of the squad to stick around, so United could have their work cut out bringing multiple targets from Selhurst Park.

