Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with appendicitis and will be replaced by Oliver Bearman, the team’s 18-year-old British reserve driver, Ferrari have now officially confirmed.

Sainz, 29, requires surgery after his diagnosis after skipping his pre-race media duties at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. But despite the Spaniard being unwell for a couple of days, he still took part in Thursday’s FP1 and FP2 sessions. Described by Sainz himself, Thursday’s practice was "one of my toughest days in a Formula 1 car."

Ferrari confirmed in a statement regarding Sainz’s health on Friday morning that Formula 2 star Bearman would be taking over his spot alongside Charles Leclerc from FP3 onwards, all while wishing their driver a ‘speedy recovery’.

“Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery,” read a brief statement issued by Ferrari, who wished their driver “a speedy recovery As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship.”

Ferrari have not yet confirmed when Sainz is expected to be back in the cockpit with him requiring surgery before he's back in action. However, appendicitis is the same condition that meant Williams driver Alex Albon missed the Italian Grand Prix in 2022 - with Nyck de Vries jumping in to substitute for him. Albon returned for the next race in Singapore.

Bearman's Formula 2 Career

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Will Mark Full F1 Debut

Bearman was in already in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, competing in the Formula 2 championship and had taken pole position for the feature race in qualifying on Thursday - but now has had to put a halt to his progression, stepping in place for Sainz. His upcoming appearance for Ferrari will mark an important milestone in his career, which is still in its infancy: his full Formula 1 debut.

The Chelmsford-born youngster, who has been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy for three years, had claimed pole position in Formula 2 qualifying in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. He got his first taste of F1 action with Ferrari towards the end of last year in the lead up to the FP1 outings for Haas at the Mexican and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix.

But nothing will come close to the recent opportunity he has been granted given he only swapped Formula 3 for Formula 2 at the beginning of the 2023 campaign, in what was deemed an exciting development in the promising driver's career.

Since, he has managed to complete a host of F1 test runs with the Scuderia. Currently competing in F2 with the Prema Racing team, Bearman is showing heaps of promise with four wins - three feature races and one sprint race - under his belt and having placed sixth in the 2023 feeder series standings.

Using the number 38 on his car, per Sky Sports, Bearman will become the 12th British driver to race for Ferrari in F1 and the he also becomes the first since 2000, when the legendary Eddie Irvine left Ferrari for the new Jaguar Racing team after becoming increasingly with Ferrari's policy on team orders.