Oliver Glasner has been appointed Crystal Palace manager. The 49-year-old replaces Roy Hodgson, who stepped down from the role earlier on Monday. Glasner, who has been without a club since leaving Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, has signed a deal until the end of the until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

Oliver Glasner's first words as Crystal Palace manager

Glasner: 'I am very happy to join Crystal Palace'

Glasner said, per Crystal Palace's official website: “I am very happy to join Crystal Palace F.C. as manager. I am looking forward to working with the talented squad, meeting the club’s supporters and experiencing the Selhurst Park atmosphere I have heard so much about. It has been a pleasure to meet with Steve and Dougie, and I am looking forward to working with them to achieve our goals.”

While Palace chairman said: "I’m delighted to welcome Oliver to the club. He has an outstanding record, and we believe he is the right manager to take the club forward at this pivotal stage.

“Wherever Oliver has gone so far in his managerial journey, success has been quick to follow, and we believe his ambition, as well as his exciting and attacking approach is the perfect fit for getting the most from our talented young squad in the remainder of this Premier League season and beyond.”

Glasner takes over with Crystal Palace in serious danger of suffering relegation from the Premier League. The Eagles are currently 16th in England's top-flight and just five points above the drop-zone.

Oliver Glasner's managerial career

Glasner enjoyed great success at Eintracht Frankfurt

Glasner spent nearly all of his playing career at Austrian side, SV Reid. Glasner, a defender, joined the club in 1992 and spent 19 years at the club - playing over 500 games - before calling an end to his time as a professional footballer in 2011. The only other club he played for came in the 2003/04 season when he enjoyed a brief stint on loan at LASK.

The 49-year-old became Roger Schmidt's assistant coach at Red Bull Salzburg shortly after his playing career came to an end. In 2014, he was given his first head coach role, at SV Reid. After spells at LASK and VfL Wolfsburg, the Austrian became Eintracht Frankfurt's head coach in 2021. Glasner enjoyed great success at the German club, winning 39 of his 97 matches in charge and leading them to Europa League glory in 2022.

Oliver Glasner's managerial career Club Years Games Wins Draws Losses SV Reid 2014-2015 37 13 7 17 LASK 2015-2019 161 96 29 36 Wolfsburg 2019-2021 87 41 22 24 Frankfurt 2021-2023 97 39 29 29 Crystal Palace 2024-present - - - - All statistics as per Transfermarkt

Glasner will now be looking to give Crystal Palace the spark they so desperately need. The Eagles have been in extremely poor form in recent weeks, having tasted victory just once in their last six matches. He will be tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League this season, with his first game in charge coming on Saturday February 24 when Palace welcome 19th place Burnley to Selhurst Park. Palace, despite their poor form, will go into the game as huge favourites and expected to pick up all three points.