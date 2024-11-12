Crystal Palace are ‘fully behind’ manager Oliver Glasner despite their tough start to the Premier League season, journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Eagles fell to another defeat against Fulham at Selhurst Park on Saturday, with goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Harry Wilson adding to the Austrian’s woes in South London.

After the match, Glasner admitted that his side were outshone by the opposition, while the 2-0 defeat saw them enter the international break third from bottom, one point off safety.

However, despite Palace managing just one win in their first 11 games, Ornstein suggests that the club hierarchy may not draw conclusions on Glasner’s tenure any time soon.

According to him, the Austrian continues to retain the backing of the club, with questions now being raised over their activity in the transfer market after overseeing Michael Olise’s departure last summer:

“I think they're fully behind Oliver Glasner from ownership all the way down. “It has been a tough period, but I think there will be introspection at ownership level as to whether they could have done better in the summer in terms of spending the Michael Olise a money right at the end of the summer market, and so that they're going to look to go forward with him, as far as I'm aware.”

Glasner, who took over from Roy Hodgson in February, guided Palace to a 10th-place finish in the Premier League, closing the campaign with six wins in his last seven matches.

The summer transfer window saw the Austrian lose two of his key players in Olise and Joachim Andersen, while new arrivals have struggled to perform to their expected level.

The likes of Ismaila Sarr, Daichi Kamada, and Eddie Nketiah are yet to get off the mark in the Premier League, and the latter has now been ruled out after suffering a ‘deeply concerning’ injury in training.

After the international break, Palace’s quest for points will not get any easier – the Eagles will be facing Aston Villa away and Newcastle at home in their next two fixtures.

Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace Record (2024) Games 27 Wins 11 Draws 7 Losses 9 Goals scored 45 Goals conceded 31 Points per game 1.48

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-11-24.