Manchester United suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, and one journalist has slammed club co-owners INEOS for their ‘dithering’ over manager Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils are fourth in the standings after nine games with just three wins to their name. In the Europa League, they sit 21st and are yet to win a game with three draws against Fenerbahce, Porto and FC Twente.

United ‘dithering’ over Ten Hag decision

The manager’s future has been called into question

Sunday’s defeat at the London Stadium was just the latest of a discouraging run of results for the Red Devils. In recent weeks, Ten Hag’s future at Old Trafford has been called into question once again, and Daily Mail journalist Ollie Holt shared his frustrations with the club’s ownership on social media platform X:

“I thought when Ratcliffe and his henchmen arrived at Old Trafford, they would bring ruthlessness and clarity to the manager situation. Instead, their dithering is endless.”

Earlier this year, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS secured a 25% minority stake of Manchester United, and vowed to take them back to the top of English, European and world football. However, a little over eight months into their stewardship, the Manchester club are no closer to where they need to be.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United are securing 1.38 points per game this season on average in the Premier League

Ten Hag did secure a piece of silverware at the end of last season when they pipped local rivals Manchester City to the FA Cup trophy. After widespread reports suggested a managerial change was imminent over the summer, they instead opted to stick by their man, and invested heavily over the summer.

After signing Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui in the transfer window, Ten Hag will need to see an upturn in results if speculation surrounding his future at the club is to die down.

Stat courtesy of FootyStats (correct as of 27/10/24).