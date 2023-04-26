Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp isn't good enough if they want to get back to an elite level, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.The 22-year-old has a lot of responsibility on his shoulders with Rodrigo Bentancur out injured.

Tottenham Hotspur news - Oliver Skipp

Skipp, who is earning £80k-a-week at Spurs, hadn't featured an awful lot this season, before Bentancur suffered a devastating injury.The Uruguayan midfielder was ruled out for the rest of the campaign after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament back in February.Skipp has now been given more responsibility in midfield, but Spurs are struggling in the Premier League.Despite being one of the younger players in the side, Skipp reportedly slammed his teammates at half time against Newcastle United after Spurs conceded five goals in the first half at St James' Park, according to the Daily Express.The England youth international had every right to be disappointed with the rest of his side, considering he completed all 42 of his passes throughout the game, whilst making two clearances, three interceptions, and one tackle, as per Sofascore.However, talkSPORT reporter Crook doesn't believe Skipp is good enough if Spurs want to get back to the elite level.

What has Crook said about Skipp?

Crook has suggested that the Spurs job isn't the most attractive, and an upgrade on Skipp could be necessary for them to go to the next level.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "If Kane goes, who's going to score the goals? I think they've got so many issues, Spurs. Skipp, probably not good enough if they want to get back to the elite level. So, when you break it down like that, it's not that much of an attractive job is it?"

How has Skipp performed this season?

Skipp has averaged a WhoScored rating of 6.42 this campaign, ranking him 19th in the Spurs squad.The young midfielder averages just 0.8 clearances, 1.1 tackles, and 0.6 interceptions per game, according to Sofascore, so he doesn't offer an awful lot in terms of defensive solidity.When Bentancur is fit, Skipp is unlikely to be considered a regular starter, so it might not be a position that Spurs will be worrying about too much.However, at the age of 22, the expectation may have been for Skipp to have been a little further ahead in his development, so it will be interesting to see what happens with him in the summer.