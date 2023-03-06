Gymnast Olivia Dunne has found herself in hot water over a post on TikTok.

Louisiana State University has issued a statement after gymnast Olivia Dunne posted a TikTok about artificial intelligence tool Caktus AI.

Dunne, who has 7.2 million followers on TikTok and 3.7 million followers on Instagram, posted a sponsored video about the AI tool which helps students automate their essays.

The clip shows Dunne using Caktus AI to answer the statement: “Gymnastics is the hardest sport.” She is then seen giving a thumbs up to the camera.

The video’s captions read: “Need to get my creativity flowing for my essay due at midnight,” and “Caktus.AI > ChatGPT,” in reference to a different AI tool.

Although LSU’s statement on using AI tools does not directly reference Dunne's post, the timing of the response suggests there is a connection.

Video: Watch Olivia Dunne's TikTok about AI tool

What did Louisiana State University’s statement say?

“At LSU, our professors and students are empowered to use technology for learning and pursuing the highest standards of academic integrity,” the statement read.

"However, using AI to produce work that a student then represents as one’s own could result in a charge of academic misconduct, as outlined in the Code of Student Conduct."

According to The Advocate, the LSU’s Code of Student Conduct prohibits plagiarism, specifically "lack of appropriate citation, or the unacknowledged inclusion of someone else's words, structure, ideas, or data; failure to identify a source, or the submission of essentially the same work for two assignments without permission of the instructor."

Who is Olivia Dunne?

Dunne is one of the most well-known college athletes in the US. In fact, she was named the most influential female college athlete in October, and has a valuation of $2.4 million (£2m) thanks to brand deals with Vuori, American Eagle and Forever 21.

After starting gymnastics when she was three-years-old, Dunne made her elite level debut at the 2014 American Classic.

She joined the national team in 2017, representing the US for three years before deciding to enrol at the Louisiana State University.

Dunne massively benefitted from a NCAA rule change in 2021 which allows athletes to earn money from their name, image, and likeness.

She was projected to earn more compensation than any other college athlete due to her large social media platform, although her Caktus AI post suggests she may have to be more careful about her posts in the future.