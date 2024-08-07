Highlights Olivier Giroud began training with LAFC on Aug. 3, but will be unavailable for their Aug. 6 match.

Giroud will wear the No. 9 shirt for LAFC, who may have up to 22 matches left in their season.

The 37-year-old has made debuts with seven different clubs, but only scored on one such occasion.

Now that Olivier Giroud has arrived at LAFC , the focus shifts to whether the Frenchman can hit the ground running and make an immediate impact for his new club with four trophies still up for grabs during the final months of the 2024 season.

France's all-time leading international goalscorer was signed to a Designated Player (DP) contract this summer, joining LAFC on a free transfer from AC Milan. Just a few weeks after his participation in Euro 2024 , he was officially presented by the club on August 1 and has since started training with his new teammates.

Giroud will walk into one of the most in-form clubs in MLS and his debut for the club is sure to attract plenty of attention in the USA and abroad. With LAFC facing a packed schedule between now and the end of the season — the MLS Cup final is scheduled for December 7 — he'll have plenty of opportunities to show what he can do as the club's new center forward.

When Will Giroud Make LAFC Debut?

Upcoming matches include Leagues Cup, MLS, and U.S. Open Cup

After landing in Los Angeles on August 1, Giroud took part in his first LAFC training session on August 3.

The striker will need some time to get back into shape after taking a few weeks off following a month of international duty, playing with France in their run to the Euro 2024 semifinals.

Despite playing just 55 minutes in three appearances at the Euros, LAFC won't rush him into action before he's ready. Head coach Steve Cherundolo said Giroud will not be available for Wednesday's Leagues Cup Round of 32 knockout match against Austin FC.

"Obviously, it's been great having him here. Integrating him into the team has been super fast already," Cherundolo told reporters on August 6. "A well-liked guy in the locker room, and it's very easy to see why he's done what he's done in his career and where he's been, even in just a few days. We're really looking forward to adding him to our squad, but he'll have to wait at least another couple of days. He won't be ready for tomorrow [vs. Austin FC] and then we'll reassess after the game."

If they can first advance past Austin FC in the Round of 32, LAFC could have up to two more Leagues Cup knockout matches in the next 10 days (Round of 16 and quarterfinals).

LAFC Schedule 2024

The club has up to 22 matches remaining in the season

LAFC could have up to 22 matches remaining in this 2024 season if they can advance in Leagues Cup, in the U.S. Open Cup, and in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

LAFC 2024 Schedule Date Opponent Home / Away Competition Wed, Aug. 7 vs. Austin FC Home Leagues Cup (Rd of 32) Mon/Tue, Aug. 12/13 San Jose / Necaxa Home Leagues Cup (Rd of 16) Fri/Sat, Aug. 16/17 TBD TBD Leagues Cup (QF) Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21 TBD TBD Leagues Cup (SF) Sat, Aug. 24 at Vancouver Away MLS (Matchday 25) Sun, Aug. 25 TBD TBD Leagues Cup Final / 3rd Place Tue, Aug. 27 at Seattle Away U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Sat, Aug. 31 vs. Houston Home MLS (Matchday 26) Sat, Sept. 7 at Houston Away MLS (Matchday 27) Sat, Sept. 14 at LA Galaxy Away MLS (Matchday 28) Wed, Sept. 18 vs. Austin FC Home MLS (Matchday 29) Sat, Sept. 21 at FC Dallas Away MLS (Matchday 30) Wed, Sept. 25 Indy Eleven / Sporting KC Home U.S. Open Cup Final Sat, Sept. 28 at FC Cincinnati Away MLS (Matchday 31) Wed, Oct. 2 vs. St. Louis City Home MLS (Matchday 32) Sat, Oct. 5 at Sporting KC Away MLS (Matchday 33) Sat, Oct. 19 vs. San Jose Home MLS (Matchday 34) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1 - Best of 3) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1 - Best of 3) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1 - Best of 3) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final Sat, Dec. 7 TBD TBD MLS Cup Final

Cherundolo previously called Giroud the "piece we're missing so far this season" for an LAFC team that is still in the running for silverware on four competitive fronts. In addition to the Leagues Cup and U.S. Open Cup trophies, LAFC are still in the hunt for the MLS regular season Supporters' Shield and MLS Cup.

"He's a perennial winner, a goalscoring champion, and these are the things that we need to push our club even further," Cherundolo said during Giroud's official media introduction. "Maybe most importantly for this particular group is his leadership skills, which I'm really looking forward to seeing."

Giroud has played for seven clubs during his professional career across France, England and Italy. But he has scored on a club debut on just one occasion, with Montpellier on July 29, 2010.

His spell at the French club started in a Europa League qualifying match, and Giroud scored the winner in a 1-0 first-leg road victory against Hungarian club Győri ETO. Montpellier would go on to lose the return leg at home and were ousted from the tournament on penalty kicks.

Olivier Giroud's club career debuts Club Date Opponent Minutes Played Goals Assists AC Milan (Serie A) Aug. 23, 2021 vs. Sampdoria (Serie A) 90 0 0 Chelsea (Premier League) Feb. 5, 2018 vs. Watford (Premier League) 26 0 0 Arsenal (Premier League) Aug. 18, 2012 vs. Sunderland (Premier League) 26 0 0 Montpellier (Ligue 1) July 29, 2010 vs. Győri ETO (Europa League) 90 1 0 Tours (Ligue 2) Sept. 3, 2008 vs. Bolougne (Coupe de France) 120 0 0 Istres (Championnat Nat.) Aug. 3, 2007 vs. Villemoble (Championnat Nat.) 90 0 0 Grenoble (Ligue 2) Aug. 22, 2006 vs. FC Gueugnon (Ligue 2) 1 0 0

Giroud's Jersey Number at LAFC

The Frenchman was assigned a classic center forward number

Unsurprisingly, Giroud has been handed the No. 9 shirt at LAFC. It's a familiar squad number for the striker, who has worn it at several stops throughout his career, as well as in all 137 of his international appearances with Les Bleus.

Giroud Career Shirt Numbers Club Years Shirt No. LAFC 2024- 9 France 2011-2024 9 AC Milan 2021-2024 9 Chelsea 2018-2021 18 Arsenal 2012-2018 12 Montpellier 2010-2012 17 Tours 2008-2010 12 Istres 2007-2008 12 Grenoble 2005-2007 22

Giroud takes over a shirt that has been worn by players who have enjoyed success with the West Coast juggernaut. Chicho Arango, now an MVP contender with Real Salt Lake, wore No. 9 during his Newcomer Of The Year award-winning 2021 campaign. Most notably, Diego Rossi wore the number during his four seasons at LAFC, logging an impressive 49 goals and 23 assists in 107 matches.

Giroud Contract with LAFC

Striker's deal could run through the end of 2026

Giroud inked a Designated Player (DP) contract with LAFC through the end of the 2025 season, with a further option for 2026. As a free agent, LAFC didn't pay a transfer fee to acquire the Frenchman.

Full details on Giroud's compensation won't be revealed until the MLS Players Association releases their fall salary guide, but it can be expected that the salary for the soon-to-be 38-year-old will likely fall within the $3-6 million range.

Per the MLS Players' Association spring salary guide, Inter Miami's Lionel Messi is the highest paid player in MLS, with a guaranteed compensation of $20,446,667 in 2024. Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne is close behind at $15,400,000, with no other players eclipsing the $10 million mark. In order to be on a DP contract, that means Giroud's annual salary is at minimum guaranteed to be above the $1,683,750 bar, according to MLS roster regulations.

How Giroud Was Convinced About LAFC

Two big names with experience in MLS sold him on the move to USA

Credit: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Giroud's move to Los Angeles was aided in part by some of soccer's elite personalities who sold him on the idea.

With LAFC, Giroud will team up with former France national team goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who has kept nine clean sheets in 24 matches in his first season in MLS. According to Giroud, the former Tottenham shotstopper's experience in MLS influenced his decision to make the move.

"Hugo, yeah, he played a part. We have kind of the same way of thinking. We share the same values," Giroud said. "So when he told me he was very happy there in LA, for me it was obviously significant."

Lloris wasn't the only MLS star with whom Giroud consulted. Zlatan Ibrahimović, who scored 52 goals in 56 games with LAFC rival LA Galaxy — or as Giroud jokingly called them, "the wrong part of the city" — before linking up with Giroud at AC Milan, gave him some advice before heading to the States.

"Zlatan told me that I will enjoy it," Giroud smiled as he told the story during his press conference. "[He said] it's a league of strikers because the teams you play, they don't play to keep the result or to defend. They play to score goals and to give pleasure to the passionate fans. It will be nice for me. I will enjoy it. He also told me, 'Be careful if you play in August in Houston — it will be warm.'"

And LAFC may not be done with their French recruits. Giroud's France teammate Antoine Griezmann has long been linked with a move to MLS, and GIVEMESPORT reports that LAFC are in negotiations for the Atletico Madrid attacker.

Giroud may have inadvertently given oxygen to the transfer rumors after sharing an interaction between the long-time France teammates.

"When he'd seen the news that I signed for the club, for LAFC, he was a bit jealous," Giroud said about Griezmann during his introductory press conference. "And I told him, 'Don't worry, we will meet each other in a few years, hopefully soon'.

"I don't know where we are with the club, but I sent him straight away a text when I've seen that he was linked with the club. And he told me, 'Let's see.' I know he loves U.S. basketball, baseball and soccer. And one day or the other, he will come here for sure."