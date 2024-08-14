Olivier Giroud made a winning start in his LAFC debut, coming on as a 71st minute substitute for his new MLS club in its 4-1 dismantling of the San Jose Earthquakes in a Leagues Cup Round of 16 match.

The result was already in hand when Giroud stepped up to enter the match with about 20 minutes remaining, replacing forward Cristian Olivera, who scored the opener and assisted on the final LAFC goal before coming off.

Before his substitution into the match, Giroud watched his compatriot Denis Bouanga put forth another scintillating performance in an LAFC jersey with two goals, including a penalty-kick conversion. In fact, the entire LAFC front attacking three scored goals, including Mateusz Bogusz, making Giroud's insertion into the lineup over the next few weeks an interesting development to watch.

Below is the video clip of his first appearance in an LAFC uniform, along with a couple of other angles from the stands at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

How did Olivier Giroud play on his debut?

Frenchman eased his way into his new team in a 20-minute cameo

There was no magic moment in Giroud's first minutes for LAFC, but he ultimately helped LAFC see out the result with a quiet performance. He had four touches and one blocked shot, but except for his entrance into the match, there will be nothing that will go into Giroud's highlight reel of his time with LAFC.

Olivier Giroud Debut for LAFC* Minutes 19 Goals 0 Assists 0 Shots / On Target 0 / 0 Shots Blocked 1 Touches 4 Touches in Opposition's Area 2 Completed Passes / Attempted 2 / 3 Dribble Attempts 0 Possessions Lost 1 Recoveries 1

*Statistics via SofaScore & FotMob

The above stats line was enough for a 6.5 rating from SofaScore and a 6.1 rating from FotMob.

More importantly for LAFC, the result sees the club advance to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, where they will meet MLS Western Conference rivals Seattle Sounders on August 17. The two clubs will also be facing off 11 days later in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup on August 28 in Tukwila, Washington.

Although Giroud didn't have much to do with the final victory, the 4-1 result was still one to savor, especially with the club hitting the road for its next match in Seattle.

Giroud celebrated the win with his former France teammate Hugo Lloris and families after the match, and also enjoyed a club tradition with the fans.

Giroud made sure to also acknowledge the club's passionate 3252 supporters group, posing for a post-game photo:

When is Olivier Giroud's Next Game for LAFC?

The club has up to 21 matches remaining in the 2024 season

Giroud's next opportunity to feature for LAFC will come in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal scheduled for Saturday, August 17 at Seattle's Lumen Field. It will be interesting to see whether LAFC decide to play the 37-year-old on the turf surface, and similar artificial fields moving forward.

Whether he plays in Seattle or not, he should have up to 20 other matches remaining in this 2024 season if they can continue to advance in the Leagues Cup tournament, in the U.S. Open Cup, and in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

LAFC 2024 Schedule Date Opponent Home / Away Olivier Giroud Performance Competition Tue, Aug. 13 LAFC 4-1 San Jose Home 71st min. sub (0g, 0a) Leagues Cup (Rd of 16) Sat, Aug. 17 at Seattle Sounders Away Leagues Cup (Quarterfinals) Tue/Wed, Aug. 20/21 TBD TBD Leagues Cup (SF) Sat, Aug. 24 at Vancouver Away MLS (Matchday 25) Sun, Aug. 25 TBD TBD Leagues Cup Final / 3rd Place Tue, Aug. 27 at Seattle Away U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Sat, Aug. 31 vs. Houston Home MLS (Matchday 26) Sat, Sept. 7 at Houston Away MLS (Matchday 27) Sat, Sept. 14 at LA Galaxy Away MLS (Matchday 28) Wed, Sept. 18 vs. Austin FC Home MLS (Matchday 29) Sat, Sept. 21 at FC Dallas Away MLS (Matchday 30) Wed, Sept. 25 Indy Eleven / Sporting KC Home U.S. Open Cup Final Sat, Sept. 28 at FC Cincinnati Away MLS (Matchday 31) Wed, Oct. 2 vs. St. Louis City Home MLS (Matchday 32) Sat, Oct. 5 at Sporting KC Away MLS (Matchday 33) Sat, Oct. 19 vs. San Jose Home MLS (Matchday 34) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1 - Best of 3) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1 - Best of 3) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs (Round 1 - Best of 3) TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals TBD TBD TBD MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final Sat, Dec. 7 TBD TBD MLS Cup Final