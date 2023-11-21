Highlights Olivier Giroud was once considered an underrated striker, but he has surely outgrown that tag with his impressive achievements in recent years.

Giroud has become France's all-time top goalscorer, outscoring legends like Thierry Henry and Michel Platini.

A recent video also showcases Giroud's incredible technique and scoring ability, with six consecutive volleys in training, emphasising why he has scored so many special goals throughout his career.

For quite some time now, Olivier Giroud has been regarded as a pretty underrated striker. In fact, it's such a commonly held consensus, that it's probably gotten to the stage where he is actually rated fairly. After all, most fans recognise that he has had a pretty remarkable career and very few supporters would try to dismiss his talent.

The 37-year-old may have been around for some time now but doesn't appear to be slowing down too much. It's quite interesting to think that he left Arsenal in 2018 at the age of 31 but has since gone on to win the Europa League, Champions League, Serie A as well as becoming France's all-time top goalscorer.

Giroud deserves his spot as France's all-time top goalscorer

Now playing his football in Italy with AC Milan – where he won that aforementioned Scudetto in 2021/22, scoring 11 league goals along the way – Giroud continues to be a mainstay in the France national team. He even added to his record tally in the recent 14-0 thrashing of Gibraltar.

Indeed, despite only coming off the bench in the 67th minute, he managed to score two goals in the space of two minutes to leave him on 56 goals at the top of the all-time top scorer list for his national team. Notably, Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick in the very same game, so he overtook Antoine Griezmann, moving just 10 goals behind Giroud.

Despite the fine career he has had, there are some who might be a little surprised to know that the former Chelsea striker is top of the charts for France, outscoring legends such as Thierry Henry and Michel Platini. For example, Karim Benzema once said of Giroud when comparing himself to his French teammate: "You can't confuse an F1 car with a go-kart and I'm being kind."

But Giroud has silenced most of his critics and seeing as he has scored 19 more goals than Benzema at international level, he has had the last laugh on that front. Recent footage has appeared online this week, and it goes some way to explaining just why the 37-year-old has scored so many goals for his country.

Giroud scores six consecutive volleys in France training

In a video taken from the player's Instagram page, and circulated on X (formerly Twitter), the striker is practising his volleys in training ahead of France's Euro 2024 qualifying match against Greece. Showing incredible technique, Giroud smashes home six strikes all in a row.

He pulls off four left-footed volleys, and two right-footed volleys all in the space of about a minute. What's more, these aren't tap-ins either. No, he takes all of his attempts from beyond the penalty spot, closer to the edge of the box. You can enjoy the stunning footage below.

With quality such as that, it's little wonder Giroud has scored so many goals over the course of his career, and so many of them have been absolute belters too. He even scored a bicycle kick against Gibraltar most recently, and he can add that to his catalogue of stunners which includes that unforgettable scorpion kick he once netted against Crystal Palace. What a player.