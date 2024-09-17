Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins went off against Young Boys in the Champions League and he was spotted on the bench with an ice pack on his foot.

The Villans qualified for the Champions League thanks to finishing in the top four of the Premier League last term, and they made their long-awaited return to the competition on Tuesday evening. Unai Emery named a strong side to face Young Boys despite playing against Everton just a few days ago.

The Spanish manager understandably wanted to take the competition seriously, but there was always a risk of one of his key stars picking up an injury.

Ollie Watkins Spotted With Ice Pack

It's a worry for Aston Villa

Watkins, described as 'sensational', was substituted in the second half by Emery, and an image has emerged of the England international sitting on the bench. The Villa forward was seen with an ice pack on his foot, looking on in a negative manner.

Ice on the ankle of Ollie Watkins on the bench. #FPL pic.twitter.com/DIzrF9uQLJ — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) September 17, 2024

Thankfully for the Midlands outfit, Emery has Jhon Duran, who has been in fantastic form this season off the bench, to call upon. As it stands, it's unclear whether it's anything too serious for Watkins, but it's certainly not an ideal situation for Emery.

Watkins' Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals 19 Assists 13 Shots Per 90 3 Expected Goals Per 90 0.47 Key Passes Per 90 1.26 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.37

Watkins enjoyed a phenomenal 2023/2024 campaign, regularly keeping Duran out of the starting XI, but it took him a while to get going this term. The England forward struck twice for the Villans at home to Everton on the weekend before Duran came off the bench to fire in the winner.

Emery now has two top-level options for the centre-forward role which is going to be vital as he looks to tackle playing in multiple competitions this season. Villa play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League at the weekend, and the Spanish manager will be desperate to have both of his striker options available. Hopefully, the ice pack is just a precaution for Watkins.

Ruthless Aston Villa Performance

They ran out 3-0 winners

It was a comfortable evening for the Villans on their return to Champions League football. The Midlands club defeated Young Boys 3-0, with Amadou Onana, Jacob Ramsey, and Youri Tielemans getting on the scoresheet.

Watkins and Duran both also had goals disallowed, and in reality, Villa never looked like losing. Emery named a strong starting XI, one that is undoubtedly capable of holding its own in the competition, but the task for the Villa boss will be managing his squad throughout the season. The Villans will want to put up a strong fight in Europe while also ensuring a heavy focus on domestic action.

