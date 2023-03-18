Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is only going to get ‘better and better’ in the years to come, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old has been one of the Midlands outfit’s standout performers this season and has thrived under the tutelage of manager Unai Emery since his appointment back in October.

Aston Villa news – Ollie Watkins

Watkins joined Villa from Brentford for a then club-record fee of £28 million potentially rising to £33 million with add-ons.

The England international hit the ground running for the Villans, registering 16 goals and five assists in 40 appearances across all competitions throughout his maiden campaign for the club.

And Watkins then built on those solid foundations last term, finding the back of the net on 11 occasions in his 36 outings while setting up two further strikes for his teammates.

However, the current campaign has the potential to be the versatile attacker’s most productive yet in a Villa shirt following an impressive run of form.

Watkins has 14 goal contributions to his name at this moment in time, and with two months of the season left to play, he could continue to go from strength to strength.

What has O’Rourke said about Watkins?

The sale of fellow striker Danny Ings in the January transfer window placed extra emphasis on Watkins to perform, and he has certainly stepped up to the plate.

O’Rourke has told GMS that Watkins still has ‘huge potential’ given he has only just entered his peak years, and that ‘all things are positive’ for the player and Villa.

He said: “Such a young player as well, you’ve got to remember. He's got huge potential; I think he's only going to get better and better. So, all things are positive for Ollie Watkins and Aston Villa right now.”

Who do Villa play next?

Villa’s indifferent start to 2022/23 means they are one of only a handful of sides who aren’t either competing for the title, a place in Europe, or fighting relegation.

And while that may mean the club’s supporters face a relatively mundane end to the season, they will be eager to see Emery put some building blocks in place ahead of next term.

Bournemouth visit Villa Park over the weekend in the final fixture before the international break, handing Watkins and co. a prime opportunity to make it four games unbeaten.