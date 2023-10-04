Highlights Ollie Watkins has been a steal for Aston Villa, adapting to the Premier League with ease and becoming a key player since his arrival.

Villa should prioritize tying Watkins down to a long-term contract to fend off interest from bigger clubs, especially with only two years left on his current deal.

This is a big week for Villa and Watkins as they aim to bounce back in the Europa Conference League and face Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Watkins in great form and capable of making a difference.

Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins has turned out to be a bit of a steal at Villa Park, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT why it's a big week for him and Unai Emery's side.

The England international goes through spells of scoring freely for the Midlands club.

Aston Villa news - Ollie Watkins

Watkins signed for Aston Villa back in 2020 for a then-club-record fee of around £33m from Brentford, as per Sky Sports. The pacey striker scored 26 goals in the Championship during the season before Villa secured his signature, but it was always a risk buying a player from England's second tier, especially for a record fee. However, Watkins adapted to the Premier League with ease and has been a key player for the Villans since his arrival.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects news about a new contract for Watkins in the near future. The Villa striker only has two years left on his deal, and Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both fans of the forward. With Villa only having Jhon Duran as a back up, tying Watkins down to a long-term contract would be a smart move, if they can fend off interest from some of the biggest clubs in England.

Ollie Watkins vs Jhon Duran - Premier League Stats Watkins Duran Appearances 116 18 Goals 44 2 Minutes 9995 209 Stats according to FBref

Watkins' performances for his club have earned him seven appearances for his country, which is an impressive achievement due to competing with Harry Kane for a space in Gareth Southgate's side. Although Villa are now competing in Europe, clubs in the Champions League may test their resolve with Watkins, so convincing him to put pen to paper has to be a major priority at Villa Park.

Emery was full of praise for Watkins after he scored a hat-trick against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend...

“Firstly, I told him that his goals were a consequence of his work every day. His commitment with the work tactically that we have to do not only in the attacking third but as well when we are defending. And then he has the quality when there are spaces to attack, like today was fantastic, and today he played amazing."

Read More: The Top 10 Strikers In The Premier League Ranked

This is a big week for Unai Emery and Ollie Watkins - Dean Jones

Villa face Zrinjski on Thursday evening in the Europa Conference League as they look to bounce back after a disappointing defeat in their opening game of the group stage. Emery's side then make the short trip to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Midlands derby, as Villa look to climb into the Champions League places.

Jones has suggested that although Watkins was a record signing for Villa, he's turned out to be a steal considering the goals he's produced. The journalist adds that when the English striker is in form, he's always capable of proving the difference. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Ollie Watkins was a record signing for Villa but he's turned out to be a steal. He's been a really good player across his time and it's no surprise to see him back in the goals now. He's a streaky player in front of goal so once they start hitting the net you fancy it to continue. This is a big week as they look to win in Europe and also have a massive match against Wolves and having him in form and full of confidence is great for Emery. You believe when he's like this that he's always capable of proving the difference."

Can Aston Villa keep hold of Watkins?

If the big clubs start circling for Watkins, then it's certainly not going to be easy for Villa. According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are the latest club to show an interest in the forward, and Edu Gaspar has already started discussions with his agent regarding a move in the January transfer window. With the Gunners competing in the Champions League and pushing for the Premier League title, it could be an attractive proposition for Watkins.

However, Villa are a club on an upward trajectory, so staying put could be a smart idea. The 27-year-old is a guaranteed starter at Villa Park, whereas a move to the likes of Arsenal could see him become a squad player, due to the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah competing with him for a place in Mikel Arteta's side.