Highlights Ollie Watkins predicted scoring the winning goal and made it happen on Wednesday night as they reached the EURO 2024 final via a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands.

Watkins and Cole Palmer had a fantastic linkup leading to England's victory, which was brewing for a long time.

England's strong comeback spirit and confidence heading into the final against Spain was given as a key reason they have a chance of bringing football home once and for all.

Ollie Watkins was the hero on Wednesday night as England ran out 1-2 victors over the Netherlands to book themselves into a second consecutive European Championship final. The Aston Villa striker came on late and scored the winning goal in the 90th-minute to continue the Three Lions' trend of springing into life at the death.

However, unlike other dramatic moments throughout this tournament - like Jude Bellingham's bicycle kick against Slovakia and a composed Ivan Toney penalty against Switzerland - plans of stellar entertainment appeared to be in the pipeline for a while for the 28-year-old.

He linked up with another substitute in Cole Palmer to take England to the EURO 2024 final, and he explained after the match that the two had previously spoken about their linkup play.

Watkins Was Ready To Shine

The late substitutes were a match made in heaven for England

Gareth Southgate has long been criticised for his substitutions, with fans expressing the need to make them early. However, yet again, they worked on Wednesday night in Dortmund. But even more impressively is the fact Ollie Watkins remarkably predicted England's winning goal when speaking to Cole Palmer before the game. He revealed post-match:

"I swear on my kids' life, I told Cole Palmer earlier today, we'd be coming on and he'd set me up, and I'd score. "And it happened. That’s why I was so happy with Coley, I knew as soon as he got the ball he was going to play me. You’ve got to be greedy, touch and shoot and when I see it going into the bottom corner it’s the best feeling ever."

The quick feet, swift turn, and smashing strike were typical of what Watkins did for Aston Villa all season long as he propelled them to Champions League qualification for the first time in the club's history last term, and it felt like only a matter of time before Harry Kane - who has struggled in open play this tournament - would make way for a new strike hero.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins scored 19 goals and provided 13 assists in the Premier League last season, but he has only been able to accumulate 29 minutes of playing time at EURO 2024.

What Else Watkins Said

The striker was delighted to play his part in a historic win

Speaking to ITV after the game, Watkins continued: "Unbelievable. I’ve been waiting for that moment for weeks.

"It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to where I am now. I’m grateful I got the opportunity and I grabbed it with both hands and I’m delighted."

England will face Spain on Sunday night for the chance of a first-ever European Championship triumph in Berlin, while the Three Lions haven't won a major international tournament since their well-documented 1996 World Cup high point. But there seems to be no loss of confidence in the camp that football can finally be brought home in 2024, with Watkins finally adding: