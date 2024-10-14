Ollie Watkins' substitute appearance for England in their 3-1 win over Finland on Sunday could just have proved Unai Emery's decision to stick with the Aston Villa star to be correct - with the Villans hero coming under competition from rising star Jhon Duran in recent weeks.

England's win in Helsinki offered various narratives on a national team level, with Cole Palmer failing to better Bukayo Saka's output amid an injury to the latter, Dean Henderson replacing Jordan Pickford and Trent Alexander-Arnold continuing to shine under Lee Carsley, but there was also a flashpoint with Watkins coming off the bench to record a superb assist for Declan Rice. There have been plenty of calls for him to be dropped amid Duran's outstanding form for the west Midlands club, but Emery has persisted with the England striker and as a result, his performances off the bench show that the current system at Villa works - with Watkins doing the bulk of the dirty work during the game before unleashing Duran to finish teams off towards the end.

Unai Emery Decision May Have Been Proven Right

Duran is superb off the bench but he hasn't proven enough to start

Duran has only started one game for Villa throughout the campaign, against Wycombe Wanderers in the League Cup where he scored a late penalty to double the lead in a 2-1 win.

But that doesn't mean that his lack of minutes haven't been fruitful. He's featured in just 184 minutes of Premier League football this season, though that has returned four goals - with his longest period of football being the 29 minutes played away at Leicester City, whilst the shortest was the 21-minute cameo at home to Everton a week later - in which he scored in both.

Aston Villa's Premier League statistics - top goalscorers, 2024/25 season Player Goals scored Minutes played Ollie Watkins 4 536 Jhon Duran 4 184 Amadou Onana 2 426 Ezri Konsa 1 552 Morgan Rogers 1 604

To add to that, Duran scored a superb goal against BSC Young Boys which was ruled out for a handball in the build-up, and his mantle piece cameo was the winner in a famous victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the month, with the Colombian lobbing veteran Manuel Neuer from outside the area to etch his name in Villa folklore.

But with Watkins running down the wing, beating his man in Finland before squaring the ball for Rice to stab home, there could be the argument that Watkins could conceivably excel in Duran's role - and there is no guarantee that Duran would be able to do what Watkins does best when starting from the off in the Premier League.

Watkins Outing Means Emery Won't Change Winning Formula

The England star can work wonders as both a starter and substitute

As a result, it shows that Emery has likely been correct in his methods so far. Watkins grabbed an assist and was also unfortunate not to have scored, with an offside goal of his own in the Champions League against Young Boys, whilst he also has four Premier League goals and two assists - having started every game in the top-flight this campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Unai Emery has won 51 of his 93 games in charge of Aston Villa.

Villa are sat joint fourth in the Premier League and just four points off the top, which goes a long way to explaining just how solid they are as a team and Emery will likely do little to change that at present when his formula is quite clearly working on a consistent basis for the time being.

