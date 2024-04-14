Highlights Ollie Watkins fires back at Deeney's criticism after setting a new Aston Villa record with his goalscoring prowess.

The striker's Instagram post has gone viral as Watkins defends himself against Deeney's comments comparing him and Ivan Toney.

After Villa's win over Arsenal, Emiliano Martinez has praised Watkins and believes he should be in the running for Player of the Season.

Ollie Watkins has hit out at former Watford man Troy Deeney after the latter admitted he was ‘unconvinced’ by the Aston Villa marksman, who he claimed was a ‘winger trying to be a striker’.

When speaking on talkSPORT a couple of weeks ago, Deeney said Brentford’s Ivan Toney would be his preference if he was the Three Lions boss picking his squad for Euro 2024 and, in turn, fired a sly dig at Watkins.

“With Ollie, this is going to sound negative but I promise you it is not, he is a winger trying to be a striker. That’s just who he is. He is very good at being a striker, but when Ivan stepped up and took that penalty [versus Belgium] did you think he was going to miss? I didn’t. “Whenever Ollie runs through one-vs-one during many games this season, I’m still not convinced he is going to score. I think he will score eventually if you give him three or four shots a game. Ivan just has that borderline arrogance about him that makes me go: ‘Right, stick Ivan in there’.”

Watkins Hits Back at Deeney Criticism

His Instagram post has gone viral

Watkins, who notched his 19th Premier League goal of the season in his side’s 2-0 win over title-chasing Arsenal, is working tirelessly to be Harry Kane’s deputy at Euro 2024 this summer – but, as alluded to, Deeney is unsure.

There’s no doubt he is having a season to remember for the Villa Park outfit and has now moved to within one goal of Erling Haaland in the race for the 2023/24 Golden Boot with his expertly taken finish against the Gunners.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Watkins has set a new club record for Aston Villa for goal involvements (19 goals + 10 assists) in a single Premier League campaign.

Formerly of Brentford, Torquay-born Watkins clearly hadn’t forgotten Deeney’s comments as he took to Instagram just hours after Sunday afternoon’s victory at the Emirates Stadium to hit back at the 35-year-old. Sharing a picture of himself celebrating his goal in north London, the 11-cap England international tagged Deeney and wrote: “Not bad for a winger trying to be a striker.”

If Unai Emery’s men are to secure Champions League qualification for next season’s rendition, Watkins will be central to exactly that thanks to his goalscoring prowess and overall contribution to the Midlands outfit. As things stand, they are now three points clear inside the top four.

Ollie Watkins vs Ivan Toney - 23/24 Statistics Statistics (per 90) Watkins Toney Shots 2.5 2.7 Shot Accuracy (%) 56.58 50 Goals 0.7 0.4 Conversion Rate (%) 25 12.5 Chances Created 1.2 0.9 Passes Attempted 16.4 25.3

Emiliano Martinez Praises Watkins Following Arsenal Performance

‘I think Ollie should win Player of the Season’

Following Emery's win over Arsenal, which has dented the Gunners' title hopes in the process, Villa and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez waxed lyrical about his side’s leading goalscorer. Speaking to Sky Sports, the World Cup winner admitted the centre forward should be in line to win Player of the Season.

"I think Ollie should win Player of the Season. When you play for a 'Big Six' side, you get more credit but Ollie has scored 19 goals with the chances he's got. He should be a really, really good contender."

Of course, with the likes of Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Rodri searching for their fourth consecutive title, the Player of the Season is up for debate between now and the end of the current term. Watkins, should he continue his purple patch of goals, could well be in contention.