Highlights Manchester United are reportedly interested in Ollie Watkins, but Mark Goldbridge has labelled the links 'embarrassing'.

Rasmus Hojlund may need some competition after being flung in at the deep end this season.

Villa are unlikely to sell Watkins after qualifying for the Champions League.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, and The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge has labelled the rumour 'embarrassing', suggesting that the England international wouldn't want a move to Old Trafford.

In the previous summer transfer window, United brought in Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, and the young striker has been a key figure under Erik ten Hag this season. With Anthony Martial, who is out of contract later this year, spending a large portion of the campaign on the treatment table, Hojlund has been flung in at the deep end at Old Trafford.

The Danish international has gone through spells this term of producing consistently in front of goal, and there's no doubt he could do with some competition and rotation in United's attack, so targeting a centre-forward could be a priority for Sir Jim Ratcliffe's recruitment team this summer.

The Red Devils are reportedly interested

A report from talkSPORT on Wednesday morning has suggested that United are plotting an 'audacious' swoop to sign Aston Villa forward Watkins during the summer transfer window. Ratcliffe is looking to sign an additional centre-forward to help nurture and develop Hojlund at Old Trafford.

In reaction to the news, presenter Goldbridge has labelled it 'embarrassing', suggesting that United don't have £100m to spend on a striker, while also claiming that Watkins wouldn't want a move to the Red Devils...

"Sorry Villa fans for the Watkins to United story out there....absolutely embarrassing. As if we have £100 million to buy the best English striker in the league and lure him with a leaking stadium when you have Champions League football and a vision."

Whether Watkins would cost £100m remains to be seen, but the chances of Villa being willing to offload him seem slim. The Midlands outfit recently qualified for Champions League football, with Watkins being a key reason behind their success this season. The fee that Unai Emery's side demand is likely going to be out of United's price range, especially considering his age.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins has provided 32 goals and assists combined in the Premier League this season, with no player managing more.

Bruno Fernandes 'Set to Stay' at Man Utd

He's been linked with a departure

Speaking on The Athletic's Daily Briefing podcast, David Ornstein has claimed that United and Bruno Fernandes have held a meeting together to discuss his future, with the Portuguese midfielder wanting to hear their ambitions. The respected reporter has now confirmed that he will be staying at Old Trafford this summer.

Reports have claimed that Fernandes is attracting interest ahead of the upcoming transfer window, but it seems that INEOS and United will be doing everything they can to keep him at the club.

