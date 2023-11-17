Highlights Ollie Watkins names his top 5 Premier League strikers, leaving out Rooney, Aguero, and Drogba.

Despite scoring the most goals in the league's history, Alan Shearer is only the second best centre-forward in Watkins' eyes.

Watkins idolizes Thierry Henry and considers him the best player in Premier League history, despite not having the goal-scoring record of Shearer.

Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins has named his top five strikers of the Premier League era. The main man at Villa Park has enjoyed a steady rise from the depths of Exeter City to being one of many Harry Kane understudies under Gareth Southgate and now, he may have ruffled some feathers with some notable omissions among his five-man shortlist for the English top-flight’s best-ever centre forwards.

In fairness, the Premier League has homed some of the sport’s brightest target men since its re-branding in 1992 and of course, when being restricted to picking just five of the best, there are bound to be some big names that so narrowly miss out. Without further ado, let’s dissect his picks.

No room for Rooney, Aguero and Drogba

Watkins has managed to miss out some top, top strikers, with many being household names thanks to their knack for scoring goals and being a nuisance week in week out – alas, there’s no room for them in the Englishman’s selection. And boy, there’s some supreme talent that miss out.

His compatriot Wayne Rooney doesn’t make the cut, despite being a centrepiece to much of Manchester United’s glory in yesteryear, scoring 253 goals and notching 145 assists for the 13-time Premier League champions. As does former Manchester City marksman Sergio Aguero. The pint-sized Argentine is held in high regard on the blue side of Manchester – and it’s easy to see why.

Regarded as Manchester City’s second-best player of all time, his decade-long influence cannot be overlooked as he plundered 260 goals in 390 appearances. To complete the trio of hard done by strikers, Didier Drogba – in the eyes of Watkins – did not do enough to warrant a spot in his list of the division’s leading strikers.

Despite being included in José Mourinho’s XI of the best players he has managed in his seasoned managerial career, Watkins has, instead, picked five others above him. And don’t get us wrong, they all deserve their spot, but to leave the aforementioned trio out just shows the level of strikers the Premier League have had the pleasure of boasting over the years.

5. Jermain Defoe

“Number five, I’m going for Jermaine Defoe. I think Jermaine Defoe was really underrated, he’s scored so many goals, but he seems not to be talked about, especially as much now. So, I definitely think he needs to be in there.”

Scoring five goals in one half is deserving of a spot in itself, right? The former Tottenham Hotspur talisman picked up a quintet of strikes against Wigan Athletic back in 2009 but offered much, much more than that. Perhaps underused by his nation, Jermain Defoe was a menace to many a club in the topflight and scored 163 goals during his 496-game Premier League career.

Jermaine Defoe - All-time Premier League statistics Games 496 Goals 163 Assists 30 Statistics per Transfermarkt

4. Robin van Persie

“[Number] four, I’m going Robin van Persie. Again, not really talked about that much, but he was an unbelievable player. Left foot – he scored so many goals. Again, very underrated.”

Perhaps an outside shout, ‘The Flying Dutchman’, who picked up 102 games and 50 goals for his country, plied his trade for Arsenal for eight years before leaving for the bright lights of Old Trafford. Hailed as the sole reason Manchester United were classed as English champions, Robin van Persie picked up the Golden Boot gong in the process – though, he has been brandished as one of football’s biggest traitors on the back of his cross-England switch.

Robin van Persie - All-time Premier League statistics Games 280 Goals 144 Assists 67 Statistics per Transfermarkt

3. Ruud van Nistelrooy

“Three, I’m going [Ruud] van Nistelrooy. You know, he was just the ultimate goalscorer. I used to love watching him, he was like a fox in the box.”

What a player! Ruud van Nistelrooy just pips his fellow countryman onto the podium in Watkins’ eyes. One of the most lethal strikers of the Premier League era, he often made the art of goalscoring look scarily simple, notching 150 times in 219 games under Sir Alex Ferguson’s imperious Red Devils. A natural finisher that struck fear into many of the division’s greatest shot-stoppers, his innate movement was another impressive facet of his game. Have any qualms over his inclusion? Just take a look at his top five Premier League goals.

Ruud van Nistelrooy - All-time Premier League statistics Games 150 Goals 95 Assists 14 Statistics per Transfermarkt

2. Alan Shearer

“Alan Shearer, obviously he set the record and can’t go unnoticed.”

The Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer had to be in at some point, didn’t he? While many argue that Alan Shearer didn’t boast the same flair and excitement as some on this list, something you cannot dispute is his ability to do what all strikers are ordered to do: score goals. Above the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Bobby Moore, and John Terry as England’s best-ever players, his 260-goal career in the league ensures his name is enshrined in England folklore for the rest of time, given his record may never be beaten (we’re looking at you, Kane).

Alan Shearer - All-time Premier League statistics Games 441 Goals 260 Assists 65 Statistics per Transfermarkt

1. Thierry Henry

“And then number one, I think for me Thierry Henry is someone who I looked up to and idolized. Even though he hasn’t got the goalscoring record like Alan Shearer, he’s definitely for me the best player to play in the Premier League – I’m going to go that far. He can dribble, score all sorts of goals, solo goals. So, yeah, he could do it all, and he had that kind of aura about him, which is special. So, I think, yeah, Thierry.”

And who are we to argue? Arguably the greatest player to ever grace the Premier League, somehow the Frenchman was never awarded a Ballon d’Or. But don’t let that distract you from what a fantastic footballer Thierry Henry was. An adored figure in north London, the charismatic Frenchman was practically unstoppable at the peak of his powers.

Thierry Henry - All-time Premier League statistics Games 258 Goals 175 Assists 80 Statistics per Transfermarkt

Watch: Full clip of Ollie Wakins' picks