Aston Villa would demand a ‘big, big fee’ for star striker Ollie Watkins if any interested party makes a bid for him, journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The 27-year-old has been in impressive form in recent weeks, sparking speculation that his long-term future could lie away from the Midlands outfit.

Aston Villa transfer news – Ollie Watkins

Reliable reporter Steve Kay has claimed that Watkins is one of several forwards who Arsenal have been ‘keeping a close eye on’ as they look to bolster their attack in the summer.

“Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is one of the strikers that Arsenal have been keeping a close eye on as a possible summer signing according to sources,” wrote Kay on Twitter.

“Arteta is a massive admirer of the England international, who recently praised the forward in the away win against Villa.”

Watkins moved to Villa Park from Brentford in a deal that could rise from £28 million to £33 million back in 2020, and he still has two and a half years left to run on his £75,000-per-week contract.

That means Unai Emery’s charges will be in a strong negotiating position should Arsenal make a formal offer for the 5 foot 11 ace.

What has O’Rourke said about Watkins?

O’Rourke believes that Villa would demand a sizeable sum to part ways with their prized asset and that Watkins will be ‘enjoying being the main man’.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “It would take a big, big fee, I think, for Villa to even consider selling him right now as well.

“And I'm sure he's enjoying being the main man at Villa, which he is right now. So, there's lots to weigh up, but I'm sure he will be flattered by the reported interest from Arsenal.”

How has Watkins been playing?

Watkins has been one of Villa’s most consistent performers since arriving at the club, racking up 25 goals and seven assists in his 72 Premier League appearances between 2020/21 and 2021/22.

And the versatile star has continued to shine in the current campaign, finding the back of the net on nine occasions in 26 outings across all competitions and setting up a further four strikes for his teammates.

Watkins has scored in each of Villa’s last five top-flight fixtures, catching the eye with a string of outstanding displays.

If Arsenal do firm up their interest in Watkins, then Villa will surely demand a substantial fee for him given his ability, versatility and contract situation.