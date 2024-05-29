Highlights Olympiacos beat Fiorentina in a tense 1-0 win at the Europa Conference League final in Athens.

Fiorentina had their second year running in the final after going down to West Ham last season.

Missed chances plagued Fiorentina as Ayoub El Kaabi's late goal sealed Olympiacos' victory.

Fiorentina let the Europa Conference League ghosts of last season come back and haunt them as they fell 1-0 to Olympiacos in a tense Europa Conference League final in Athens - with Ayoub El Kaabi

La Viola had lost 2-1 to West Ham United in last year’s final in Prague, going down to a Jarrod Bowen goal in the final minute to signal a numbing defeat; but after toiling away this season, they hauled themselves back into the final to give themselves a second bite at the cherry against the Greek side who are always feared in European competition.

A cagey opening few minutes almost went Olympiacos’ way when Daniel Podence raced in behind Dodo, but his shot was turned around the post; whilst Fiorentina almost dealt the first blow when Nikola Milenkovic turned home but he was ruled offside. It was an end-to-end game - as finals usually are - but Fiorentina really should have taken the lead with two golden-edged chances. Giacomo Bonaventura went through with a half-chance but his dinked effort couldn’t beat youngster Konstantinos Tzolakis, whilst Nico Gonzalez failed to turn home just moments later.

El Kaabi should have scored on the half-turn; a name that Aston Villa fans will have nightmares about, but he couldn’t get the ball under control for large portions of the evening. From there, the concentration of both clubs set in and there was little happening at both ends - but Gonzalez once again missed the chance to become a hero when Christian Kouame headed back to him across goal but he edged his effort into no-mans-land.

Little happened in the minutes leading up to the hour mark, but Kouame had a chance to fire home after Dodo had made a chance for him; and that was Fiorentina's downfall - there was a real lack of composure going forward. Vicente Iborra headed an effort wide with Olympiacos believing they had won it late on, and it was off to extra time we went.

Stefan Jovetic went close with a ripping effort that was tipped wide, and chances were few and far between. But El Kaabi, with just minutes left in the tie, headed home from a wonderfully whipped ball in to send Olympiacos fans hope ecstatic and leave Fiorentina beleaguered for the second year in a row.

Olympiacos Statistics Fiorentina 4 Shots on target 4 2 Shots off target 6 5 Corners 6 47 Possession 53 4 Yellow cards 3 10 Fouls 17

Match Highlights

To follow...

Olympiacos Player Ratings

Konstantinos Tzolakis - 8/10

Kept out a flurry of really strong Fiorentina chances and was called upon when required. A really inspired performance from the youngster and he has announced himself on the European scene.

Rodinei - 6/10

A decent defensive performance but his output in the final third was less than desirable when Olympiacos needed an outlet to open the game up.

David Carmo - 6/10

Kept Belotti and the Fiorentina attack quiet. A decent performance from the Porto loanee who cost the Portuguese club £20mil

Panagiotis Retsos - 6/10

Dealt well with Fiorentina’s attacks on the whole, and he was thought to be going off after picking up an injury in the opening stages of the first-half. But he battled on in a real show of bravery.

Francisco Ortega - 6/10

Dealt well with a star-studded Fiorentina lineup and didn’t let Dodo do much despite his attacking brilliance.

Santiago Hezze - 6/10

Kept play relatively tidy in the centre of the park but he was made to work by the Fiorentina midfield.

Vicente Iborra - 7/10

The former Leicester City man kept play ticking when Olympiacos got themselves set. A player of his quality always has to be on his game in the pivot and he did just that against a frightening Fiorentina attack. Almost scored with a header late on and made a huge block on full-time.

Daniel Podence - 7/10

Went close after 3 minutes. By far and away their best player in possession and Fiorentina couldn’t handle his tricks. The former Wolves man was outstanding for Olympiacos in his first spell at the club and it is clear to see why the club brought him back after his spell in the Midlands.

Chiquinho - 6/10

Tried as hard as he could to create but didn’t quite have that authority in the final third. He's a technical player and it was worth keeping him on, especially in final conditions where one moment of magic can win you the cup.

Konstantinos Fortounis - 6/10

Some tidy passes, and the Olympiacos legend always looked to be in the game even if what he tried didn't always come off. Fiorentina's midfield has more experience but the Piraeus side can certainly pull the string when needed.

Ayoub El Kaabi - 7/10

Tried a neat turn or two, but couldn’t quite fashion a chance for himself. His hold-up play seemed relatively sloppy when he got the ball, and he was strangely given quite a lot of time to turn on the ball by Milenkovic but he couldn't turn and conjure anything up. But Olympiacos persisted with him and he rewarded the coaching decision with the late winner.

SUB - Stefan Jovetic - 5/10

The Fiorentina legend came off the bench to leave fans fearing the worst. He didn't do much in the final 15 minutes as Fiorentina had the share of counter-attacks and was booked for complaining.

SUB - Andre Horta - 5/10

The Braga loanee came on for some fresh legs and creativity in the final 10 minutes. Brilliant cross that El-Kaabi just couldn't connect with late on.

SUB - Quini - 5/10

Came on at the start of extra-time for some fresh defensive legs and the Spaniard held his own.

SUB - Giorgos Masouras - 5/10

Came on for a tired Podence.

SUB - Yousseff El-Arabi - N/A

Came on with mere minutes to go for the goalscorer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Fiorentina had reached one final in each of the European Cup/Champions League, Europa League/UEFA Cup and Europa Conference League prior to tonight - losing them all.

Fiorentina Player Ratings

Pietro Terracciano - 8/10

Good save from Podence early on and a top reaction save from a corner just before the half hour mark. Brave performance in what was a game of two keepers. Strong save from Jovetic at the start of extra time.

Dodo - 6/10

Quiet attacking performance from the usually action-laden Brazilian, but that is expected in cagey games where full-backs don’t quite take the risks they usually do in league clashes. That might be to do with the cruciate ligament injury he picked up earlier in the season but he certainly wasn’t poor and almost created the opener for Kouame.

Lucas Martinez Quarta - 5/10

Booked on the stroke of half time for a late tackle on Podence. Almost looked like the occasion had got to him at times but he kept a cool head despite being cautioned.

Nikola Milenkovic - 7/10

Thought he had put Fiorentina 1-0 up but offside. A good performance from a player who has been linked with a move away from Florence in the past.

Cristiano Biraghi - 6/10

Looked solid on the left with a lot of Olympiacos’ play coming through the middle. His cross almost resulted in a goal in the first half and his energy going up and down the flank was an asset, even if not capitalised upon.

Rolando Mandragora - 6/10

Cultured player who just got the wrong side of the rub of the green with his through balls but generally looked tidy and didn't give the ball away often.

Arthur - 4/10

Many will have forgotten he even played for Liverpool on loan, and he was really slow in possession in the early stages. A player who was used in a swap deal worth £60million from Barcelona to Juventus, and he looks a world away from where he once was.

Christian Kouame - 7/10

Full of energy and was a huge reason for Fiorentina’s sustained pressure. Being out wide meant he couldn't really get many shots away but he tried his hardest to create something either for himself or his teammates. Should've done better after Dodo's through ball.

Giacomo Bonaventura - 7/10

Tidy player who showed his class. Years of experience has seen him flourish in Serie A and that was no different tonight - though he did miss a dinked effort in the first half.

Nico Gonzalez - 4/10

Could have done better with a chance in the first 20 and really should have scored when he sliced at a chance towards the end of the first half. Nowhere near his best performance and looked clumsy throughout.

Andrea Belotti - 5/10

Snatched at a few chances and that is massively unlike the Italy international but in his defence, he didn’t quite get the service available to him.

SUB - M'Bala Nzola - 4/10

Looked massively clumsy when he came on and wasn't a player that Fiorentina could rely on.

SUB - Alfred Duncan - 5/10

Came on for some fresh legs to replace the disappointing Arthur.

SUB - Antonin Barak - 5/10

Fiorentina's answer to your Tomas Soucek and Marouane Fellaini-type characters, his knack of scoring was likely why La Viola brought him on but it was too little too late in normal time.

SUB - Jonathan Ikone - 4/10

Brought on late for some impetus on the left flank. Could easily have equalised just moments after the winner, but a great block denied him the glory.

SUB - Luca Ranieri - 4/10

Came on in extra-time for fresh legs in the left-back position.

SUB - Lucas Beltran - 4/10

Tried to tip the balance of the game but couldn't get up to much.

Man Of The Match

Konstantinos Tzolakis

The youngster was in the lineup for one of Olympiacos' biggest games in their long history, and some at that age can be massively overawed by the occasion. But he stood strong to some early Fiorentina pressure with saves from Bonaventura, Gonzalez and Kouame in the first half, before saving again from the latter in the second period.

Both goalkeepers were the best players for their respective teams, but with Fiorentina conjuring up more shots than their opponents, Tzolakis was kept busy despite some below-par finishing and at such a young age, that is only a good sign for Olympiacos' future.

He may well be one to watch for the future in transfer circles if he can keep his calm in the manner he did this evening, as his saves set his side up for the win.