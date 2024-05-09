Highlights Aston Villa's European final dream was shattered by Olympiacos during a 2-0 defeat in the Europa Conference League.

Villa's aggressive start failed as vulnerability on the counter-attack led to defeat, as the hosts scored twice through Ayoub El Kaabi.

Olympiacos will now face Atalanta in the final, following the Italian side's victory against Marseille.

Aston Villa's dream of reaching a European final has officially been shattered as Olympiacos scored twice in their second leg semi-final tie to make the Europa Conference League final.

Unai Emery's men were faced with an uphill task after being beaten 4-2 at Villa Park by the Greek giants a week ago. Having named an attacking line-up that included wing-backs and wingers, the Premier League side made an aggressive start, forcing the hosts back into their own penalty area.

However, by flooding men forward, Villa left themselves vulnerable on the counter-attack. That is exactly where the hosts struck, with Ayoub El Kaabi finding the net for the 31st time this season to make things all the most difficult for the visitors.

Villa continued to huff and puff throughout the first half, but lacked the quality in the final third to find that end product. Leon Bailey came the closest, but his vicious strike forced an unorthodox save from the face of Konstantinos Tzolakis.

A similar pattern followed on the second period, as Moroccan forward El Kaabi put the game beyond doubt after a tight VAR call went in his favour to double his and Oympiacos' tally for the night. Emery's men continued to push for late goals, but to no avail as they crashed out.

Key Match Statistics Olympiacos Stats Aston Villa 5 Shots on target 4 3 Shots off target 7 26% Possession 74% 0 Corners 9 10 Fouls 7 3 Yellow cards 3

Match Highlights

Olympiacos Player Ratings

GK - Konstantinos Tzolakis - 7/10

The Greek shotstopper was on his toes throughout but had very little danger thrown his way. His face might still be stinging thanks to Bailey, but the pain is bound to be soothed by the prospect of the final.

RB - Rodinei - 7/10

This is a score that you will see across the board for the defence. The Brazilian did his bit, particularly against the stronger left-hand side that the visitors fielded.

CB - Panagiotis Retsos - 7/10

The former Leverkusen defender was strong at the back against a constant Villa attack, rarely putting a foot wrong during the tie.

CB - David Carmo - 7/10

Carmo set the tone with a big block early on to deny Watkins. This effort continued throughout from the Portuguese.

LB - Quini - 8/10

There was one clear job tonight for Olympiacos. Keep a clean sheet. They did that. But thanks to Quini, who provided the assist for the opener, they were also able to kill the tie off.

CM - Vicente Iborra - 7/10

The Spaniard provided stern experience in the middle of the park but spent most of the game in his own box. He appeared to have picked up a knock which many will hope is not serious.

CM - Santiago Hezze - 7/10

Not much to write home about in the sense of playmaking from Hezze. But that sums up how this game went.

RW - Kostas Fortounis - 7/10

A strong effort from the captain, who kept his team organised and ensured a mature performance on the night.

CAM - Chiquinho - 6/10

Perhaps not the best of nights for the Portuguese creator, but Chiquinho did keep things ticking in attack while helping out defensively too.

LW - Daniel Podence - 6/10

The former Wolves man had a hand in the first goal, but was relatively quiet for the rest of the night. Podence's effort for the opener, though, helped get Olympiacos on their way.

ST - Ayoub El Kaabi - 9/10

Two goals for the frontman on the night, and an excellent showing all round. His second was especially well taken and his run was timed to perfection.

SUB - Giorgos Masouras - 6/10

Winger came on with just under 30 minutes remaining for fresh legs and put in a decent showing against the fatigued English side.

SUB - Andre Horta - 5/10

The midfielder came on for the injured Iborra and effectively took over from the starter.

SUB - Apostolos Apostolopoulos - 5/10

Brought on to sure up the defence, but Villa had already accepted defeat so he didn't have much to do.

Aston Villa Player Ratings

GK - Emiliano Martinez - 5/10

The Argentine couldn't have done much for either goal, but will be disappointed not to have kept a clean sheet away from home.

RWB - Matty Cash - 6/10

Cash contributed effectively in defence and attack but couldn't make the difference for his side on the night.

CB - Diego Carlos - 5/10

The Brazilian struggled against El Kaabi, as did his centre-back partners, and could not keep Olympiacos out early in the game when they needed it most.

CB - Ezri Konsa - 5/10

Usually calm and composed, Konsa, like Carlos, failed in his duties to keep the opposition out on the night.

CB - Pau Torres - 5/10

Arguably the best of the centre-back trio. Torres was responsible for more defensive actions than Konsa and Carlos combined. Nevertheless, he struggled at points against Olympiacos' attack.

LWB - Lucas Digne - 6/10

Not a terrible performance from the Frenchman, but not his best either. Olympiacos' second goal came down his side, although he had been caught high up the pitch.

CM - John McGinn - 6/10

The Scotsman put in a decent showing in midfield, but his hardwork ultimately came undone.

CM - Douglas Luiz - 6/10

Like McGinn, Luiz didn't have the worst of nights in Greece, proving to be dilligent defensively while supplementing the attack. It just wasn't enough for Villa.

LW - Moussa Diaby 3/10

Ineffective. The Frenchman has had a difficult debut season for the Villans, and this latest performance didn't do much to rectify that.

RW - Leon Bailey - 5/10

Not as poor as Diaby on the opposite flank, but still not the dynamic winger's finest display.

ST - Ollie Watkins - 4/10

Watkins was feeding on scraps for much of the night, and only managed one shot on target all game. The England international could have been the difference maker, but it wasn't to be.

SUB - Jhon Duran - 5/10

Came on for the poor Diaby, but failed to really add much more to the side.

SUB - Tim Iroegbunam - 3/10

The 20-year-old came on for Carlos to add more attacking impetus, but struggled against Olympiacos' backline and earned himself a yellow card.

SUB - Kaine Kesler-Hayden - N/A

Came on with just four minutes remaining with the game out of sight. Not on long enough to award a rating.

SUB - Finley Munroe - N/A

Not on long enough to award a rating.

SUB - Omari Kellyman - N/A

Brought on in the 86th minute. Didn't have enough time to warrant a rating.

Man of the Match - Ayoub El Kaabi

On a night when Villa could not afford to concede, El Kaabi set about making himself an utter nuisance to deal with. Having scored a hat-trick in the first leg, the Moroccan bundled in his first of the night early on in the first half to break the hearts of the traveling Villa support.

Bagging his second with just 12 minutes left to go after a VAR check, the striker practically single-handedly eliminated the Premier League club from the competition. Olympiacos will meet Atalanta in the final following their 4-1 aggregate victory against Marseille, and the Italian side will have to pay special attention to El Kaabi if they want to be crowned champions.