Olympiacos and Rangers will go head-to-head in Athens on Thursday evening in the Europa League as Philippe Clement looks to earn some good will back with the fans in Glasgow following some recent poor performances.

The Greek side, managed by Jose Luis Mendilibar, have so far won two of their three European competition fixtures this season with victories over Braga and Malmo, while they come into this game after a 2-1 win over Panserraikos in their domestic league over the weekend to sit three points off the top with a game in hand. Rangers on the other hand have also won two of their three games, defeating Malmo and FCSB but also losing to Lyon, while they reached the Scottish League Cup final with a 2-1 win over Motherwell in their last game.

Clement is still under pressure however with the team underperforming in the league, and knows he needs a win to stop the vulture circling for his job. This is how GIVEMESPORT expect both teams to lineup for the big game.

Olympiacos Team News

Willian ruled out through injury

The Greek outfit have struggled with injuries this season, with two of their big summer arrivals sidelined. Former Chelsea winger Willian is out until the new year with a muscle injury, while forward Yusuf Yazici tore his ACL on his debut and is likely to miss the entirety of the campaign.

In addition to them, defender Francisco Ortega is also unavailable for the game but Lorenzo Pirola could return as Mendilibar looks to keep the team's good form going against Scottish opposition.

Olympiacos Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Willian Muscle January 2025 Yusuf Yazici Knee June 2025 Francisco Ortega Muscle December 2024 Lorenzo Pirola Other November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Spanish coach refused to shar an update on the fitness of his squad but did share his thoughts on his opponents, and one player in particular he saw as their biggest threat.

"Rangers is more of a team and not a unit, it does not rely on any specific footballers. In general they are a threatening team, if we can say that there is such a player you say it is Cerny, who is particularly special. Also, its wingers rise high and create threats to the opposing team. I think Rangers have a good image and are an attacking team."

Olympiacos Confirmed XI

Gelson Martins to start

Olympiacos Confirmed XI: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Carmo, Costinha; Hezze, Apostolopolous; Martins, Chiquinho, Mouzakitis; El Kaabi

Olympiacos Confirmed Substitutes: Paschalakis (GK), Pirola (DEF), Biancone (MID), Papakanellos (MID), Garcia (MID), Ntoi (MID), Oliveira (MID), Stamenic (MID), Velde (FWD), Kotsoulas (FWD), Masouras (FWD), Yaremchuk (FWD).

The Greek side will look to attack a vulnerable Rangers team and that should see in-form Gelson Martins get the nod in attack once more. Kristoffer Velde is also in excellent form with three goal contributions in three games, but he drops to the bench.

Rangers Team News

Clement has big decisions to make

Ibrox hasn't been a happy place so far this season and the Light Blues currently find themselves nine points behind second place Aberdeen in the league, putting lots of pressure on Clement's job as manager.

Cyriel Dessers is struggling for form but with Danilo not registered for European competition he will likely start again. Ianis Hagi, Clinton Nsiala and Rabbi Matondo are also ineligible while Oscar Cortes and Ridvan Yilmaz are not expected to be part of the squad due to injury.

Rangers Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Danilo Ineligible January 2025 Clinton Nsiala Ineligible January 2025 Ianis Hagi Ineligible January 2025 Rabbi Matondo Ineligible January 2025 Ridvan Yilmaz Thigh November 2024 Oscar Cortes Hamstring December 2024 Tom Lawrence Knock December 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"Tom Lawrence hasn't travelled, he got injured at the weekend and will be out for several weeks. He has been important for the team but it gives opportunities for other players to prove themselves.

Rangers Confirmed XI

Tavernier dropped

Rangers Confirmed XI: Butland; Sterling, Souttar, Propper, Jefte; Barron, Raskin; Cerny, Diomande, Bajrami; Dessers

Rangers Confirmed Substitutes: Kelly (GK), Kasanwirjo (DEF), Balogun (DEF), Tavernier (DEF), Fraser (DEF), Ridvan (DEF), Dowell (MID), McKinnon (MID), Rice (MID), Igamane (FWD), McCausland (FWD), Lovelace (FWD).

It's been a less than stellar campaign for captain James Tavernier and fans have grown tired of his performances, so Clement has taken him out of the firing line and brought Dujon Sterling in at right-back in his place.