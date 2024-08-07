Highlights Luna Bulmahn has been axed from Paris 2024 after complaining about being snubbed the chance at competing with her boyfriend in the mixed relay.

Boyfriend Jean Paul Bredau was also left angered by girlfriend's omission, claiming it damaged his race performance.

German Athletics Association emphasizes teamwork over individualism in relay selection decisions, thus sending the 24-year-old home early.

Luna Bulmahn has been axed from the Paris 2024 Olympics after publicly complaining about being dropped from Germany’s relay team and being snubbed the chance to race alongside her boyfriend, Jean Paul Bredau. The 24-year-old was a surprise omission from her nation's 4X400m mixed relay lineup last week, which stirred up controversy.

Instead, Bulmahn, who goes by the surname 'Thiel', was replaced by Alica Schmidt. But after an unsuccessful race, the absentee was quick to note her disappointment on social media. On her Instagram story, Bulmahn said: "Yes, I am the second-fastest 400-metre athlete on paper. No, I was not nominated for the mixed relay."

Jean Paul Bredau Also Reacted

Bulmahn's boyfriend suggested defeat could have been avoided with her inclusion

Bredau also took aim at his nation's decision to omit his partner from the team. Germany could only finish seventh in their heat, failing to qualify for the final – with Schmidt particularly struggling in the race. Meanwhile, the Netherlands went on to claim gold in the final, finishing ahead of the USA – with Team GB claiming bronze.

Speaking after Germany's disappointing heat, Bredau reacted angrily to the selection of Schmidt and suggested the omission of his partner impacted his performance. "Not everything went perfectly beforehand. That's why I didn't have the energy," he said.

"A few decisions were made that not everyone approved. The DLV made it very clear: the fastest four should run. A different decision was made."

While Bredau later apologised for his comments, the German Athletics Association (DLV) issued a harsher punishment to Bulmahn – axing her from competing in the women's 4x400m relay, with the Metro also recently reporting that Bulmahn has since been sent home early from the Games.

Related Why Paraguay Have 'Kicked Luana Alonso Out of Olympic Village' The 20-year-old has been sent home early after failing to adhere to strict Olympic Village rules, sneaking out to go on a night out.

DLV Release Statement

They emphasised relays are about teamwork over individualism

A statement from the DLV on the matter read: "The line-up was made with a view to a successful mixed relay team. The decision was made unanimously by the DLV coaching team and was explained to the athletes. Jean Paul Bredau has apologised and will compete in the individual 400m race. Luna Bulmahn will not be used in the relay in Paris.

"Relays are a team sport. The athletes and coaches form this team. Success depends on good teamwork and mutual trust among all."

Schmidt, for her part, admitted she was saddened by the whole saga, saying: "There were disagreements beforehand. I have to say, we are a team. We should stick together. We should trust what the coaches decide and be mentally ready accordingly.

"Everyone prepares for this for three years. And if you stand here and don’t fully support the relay team – I find that difficult."

The women’s 4x400m relay gets underway on Thursday morning, with the medal race taking place on Friday night.