Australian Olympic swimmer Ariarne Titmus has publicly criticised the "filthy" living conditions of the Paris 2024 Olympic Village, raising major worries about the standards of accommodation provided to the athletes. Her statements have sparked significant attention and discussion about the inadequate facilities provided to the athletes during this prestigious global event.

The Australian swimmer retained her 400m freestyle title from the 2020 Games this summer but, along with other top athletes, has voiced strong criticism of the conditions in the Athletes' Village.

Titmus, 23, talked about the issue in a candid interview after returning to Australia. Speaking on The Project, she said: "The village isn't as glamorous as people think. My bathroom in my apartment was bigger than the living room for the four of us."

No Toilet Roll & Dirty Bed Sheets

Titmus described the living conditions as "filthy" and "unacceptable." She said that athletes were forced to live in unclean conditions for extended periods of time, with sheets not being washed for over two weeks. The champion swimmer also noted a number of other issues, including a lack of basic utilities such as toilet paper and insufficient cleaning services.

She said : “Our bed sheets got changed after the first night we were there, and then they didn’t get changed for the rest of the time we were there, so we were living in filth.

"We would have to lie about how many roommates we had so we could scab toilet rolls. You'd run out of toilet paper, and they'd give you one (roll) for four days for the entire apartment."

Ariarne Titmus on the Cardboard Beds

Titmus also discussed the widely criticised cardboard beds that garnered global attention and went viral on social media.

"I was very lucky, Tempur gave me a mattress," she said. "The mattresses that were there were like fishing wire all tangled up, and they were in three seconds, three parts that went together. So they weren’t even one big mattress!"

Related Why USA Sprinter Tipped by Usain Bolt Could be Banned for Four Years USA sprinter Erriyon Knighton, who was tipped as one to watch by Usain Bolt, could be banned from athletics for up to four years.

Speaking on Channel 9 on Sunday morning, she showed bruises on her quad muscles, before stating: "Our togs are so tight that they just leave marks when you are pinching yourself to pull them on."

Speaking about the physical and mental toll, she said: “I knew what to expect physically and emotionally coming into this from learning from last Olympics. Emotionally, this week, I had so much expectation on me the past few years to go back-to-back and continue my winning streak internationally, the 400m especially.”

Other Athletes Have Spoken Out About The Village

Her remarks come in the wake of other athletes expressing similar dissatisfaction. British swimmer Adam Peaty made stunning claims about the Paris village after narrowly missing out on his third successive Olympic gold medal in the 100m breaststroke to Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi by 0.02 seconds two weeks ago.

Peaty, 29, claimed that some athletes had found worms in the fish and was especially critical of the food that was provided. "Not good enough for the level the athletes are expected to perform at," he said, pointing out in particular the lack of meat and other "protein options."