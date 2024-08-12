Highlights Raygun's routine before the Olympic closing ceremony has gone viral.

The 36-year-old has been trending on social media after making the headlines after failing to score a single point in her routine.

However, Raygun's, whose real name is Rachael Gunn, hasn't let the performance dampen her spirits at all.

Raygun's routine before the Olympic closing ceremony is trending following her routine at Paris 2024. The 36-year-old made headlines for her unique performance in the French capital, where she at times paid tribute to her national animal, the kangaroo, and rolled about on the floor in a disjointed manner.

The Australian breakdancer didn't receive a single point from the judges in her favour. Raygun, real name Rachael Gunn, went viral on social media with fans either left confused or in hysterics by her performance.

She was hoping to inspire a nation as she aimed to use her breaking skills, which she has a phD in, to impress fans and judges. Unfortunately, that didn't turn out to be the case, as she ended up finishing last in the event, with only disqualified athlete Manizha Talash coming below her in the standings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Japan's Ami Yuasa claimed the gold medal in the women's break dancing event.

Taking to Instagram after her performance, she said: "Looking forward to the same level of scrutiny on what the bbboys wear tomorrow. Don't be afraid to be different. Go out there and represent yourself, you never know where that's gonna take you."

The Australian Has Shown no Signs of Quitting

Her performance ahead of the closing ceremony has gone viral

The Australian also stood up for herself after the performance went viral, saying: "All my moves are original. Creativity is really important to me. I go out there and I show my artistry.

"Sometimes it speaks to the judges and sometimes it doesn’t. I do my thing, and it represents art. That is what it is about."

Breaking, which made its first Olympics appearance this summer, is the official name of breakdancing at the Games, and is a style of street dance which originated in the United States.

However, after this summer, it's already been confirmed that it will not be returning for the next Games in Los Angeles in four years' time.

Despite the recent news, Gunn has shown no signs of stopping any time soon after going viral on social media once again for an improvised routine before the closing ceremony of the Olympics on Sunday night.

The breaking star was seen waiting with the Australian team beforehand as they cheered her on as she did an impromptu routine in a car park outside of the Stade de France.

It was captured on video with her fellow compatriots and other athletes cheering her on as Raygun fully embraced her passion for breaking and was clearly in her element. Sharing one video of the moment, Portuguese Olympian Vanessa Marina wrote: "U Are Huge Raygun."

Why Raygun Failed to Score a Single Point

A judge has revealed all

A breakdancing judge has explained why Raygun scored a shocking zero at the Olympic Games, but that isn't necessarily an indictment on her own performances.

Breaking judge MGbility expressed sympathy for the Aussie: "I feel personally very sorry,' MGbility told News Corp via Mail Online.

"The breaking and hip hop community definitely stands behind her. She was just trying to bring something new, something original and something that represents her country.

"We stay with her. We have five criteria in the comparative judging system. Just her level was maybe not as high as the other competitors.

"Again, we're using a comparative judging system. Her competitors were just better but it doesn't mean that she did really bad. She did her best."

She continued: "She was representing Australia and Oceania and did her best,' she said.

"She won the Oceania qualifier officially. If some people are wondering how she got into the Olympic Games, she qualified from her region.

"Unfortunately for her, the other b-girls were better. That's why she didn't score any votes in her rounds. Breaking is all about originality and bringing something new to the table from your country or region and this is exactly what Raygun was doing.

"She got inspired by her surroundings, which in this case, for example, was you know – kangaroo. The animal. For breaking, when you look for innovations or originality, you always search outside of dancing. Martial arts, how the animals move, anything."