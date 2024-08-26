Olympic champion Armand "Mondo" Duplantis has rewritten the history books once again by setting a new pole vault world record on Sunday. Duplantis cleared 6.26 meters, surpassing his previous record by one centimeter at the Silesia Diamond League meet in Chorzow, Poland. This remarkable achievement marks the tenth time the 24-year-old Swedish pole vaulter has broken the world record in his career.

Duplantis, who won gold in the men's pole vault at Paris 2024 just three weeks ago, had already set a world record at that event by clearing 6.25 meters. His latest achievement in Poland came after a first attempt that was not successful, but on his second try, Duplantis cleared over the bar at 6.26 meters, setting a new world record for the third time this year.

Per Yahoo Sports, the 24-year-old has now broken the record a staggering 10 times since turning professional. He only left the amateur ranks in 2019.

Mondo Duplantis Goes Viral After Smashing World Record for the Third Time in 2024

The Swedish star is having a year to remember

Duplantis’ record-breaking success in Chorzow follows his impressive performances throughout the 2024 season. He recently won at the Lausanne Diamond League by clearing 6.15 meters before heading to Poland, where he continued to demonstrate his dominance in the sport. "This year I focused on the Olympics, the record just came naturally because I was in good shape," Duplantis remarked. "So I am not surprised with the record today, but I am thankful."

After his latest world record, Duplantis was congratulated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, who personally came onto the track to shake his hand. The Silesia meet, which also saw Jakob Ingebrigtsen set a world record in the 2000 meters, was highlighted by Duplantis' historic feat, making it one of the most memorable events of the Diamond League season.

How Much Mondo Duplantis Makes Every Time he Breaks a World Record

Duplantis could potentially attempt an even bigger world record height, but athletes receive a $100,000 bonus for breaking the world record, so it would be in his best interests to gradually increase the height.

According to Forbes, athletes are only eligible for one bonus at the meet where they set the record. So, even if Duplantis broke the record twice at the meet, he would only receive $100,000, not $200,000.

"An athlete such as Duplantis who recognises this understands that they can maximise their financial return by waiting to break the world record again," the Forbes report stated.

Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, and competing for Sweden, his mother’s native country, Duplantis turned professional in 2019 after one year at Louisiana State University. His first world record came in February 2020, when he cleared 6.17 meters at the Copernicus Cup in Torún, Poland.

Looking ahead, Duplantis stated that he still has a few competitions left in the 2024 season. "It was a great season, and I still have a couple more competitions left. But no matter what, it’s been a really great season — one that’s going to be hard to top," Duplantis said in an interview with CITIUS Mag. His next appearance will be at the Diamond League meet in Zurich, where he will compete in additional events, including a friendly competition against 400m hurdler Karsten Warholm in the 100m.