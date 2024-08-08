Highlights Mexican diver Aranza Vasquez's slip and 0.0 dive cost her a spot in the finals, finishing last out of 28 competitors.

All was going well for Mexican diver Aranza Vasquez in the first three rounds of the three-metre springboard at the Olympics. Sitting in seventh place, she was on track to secure a spot in the final, with just two dives between her and qualification. However, that fourth round would prove to be her downfall.

The 21-year-old approached the board, set for a reverse 2 ½ somersaults, but slipped at the very last moment. The slip may not have seemed dramatic immediately, but it caused her to under-rotate to a massive degree. An almost horizontal entry into the water was all it took for her competition to be over.

For the back-flop, the judges showed her scores of 0.0. There was no way back for the diver, and she did not qualify for the final tomorrow. She did, however, launch an appeal once she had completed the dive, arguing that she was distracted while approaching the business end of the board.

As soon as she got out of the water, she signalled to the judges that something untoward had happened during the dive. She was then seen speaking to officials, making her case that she should be able to re-do the dive. It has been reported, though, that these appeals were turned down, and she was consigned to an early bath.

Failed Dive Cost Her Place in Finals

Finishing in last place out of the 28 divers, it was a very costly mistake for the Mexican athlete. Although this will be heartbreaking for the young athlete now, the fact that she was in seventh before the disaster suggests that she will have a very bright career on the horizon. Nevertheless, her emotional reaction to the mistake plucked at the heartstrings of viewers as she was seen crying with her coach at the side of the pool.

Those viewers have been very sympathetic to the athlete, with many flocking to social media to console and give support to her. One user said: "Very sad for the Mexican... with this mistake she was out of the final..." Another user on X commented: “No one wishes to make a mistake at the very important moment of their life. Aranza has been very hard on herself all this time, so I hope she stays off the internet and takes her time to heal. Can always come back stronger!”

It certainly brought some drama to the competition, especially as it would seem that she would have been able to punch her ticket to the final if she had avoided the slippage.

Two Divers Have Now Scored 0.0

She is not the only athlete to have secured a 0.0 in these Games, however, as Alison Gibson was awarded the score in the three-metre preliminary round. As with Vasquez, the American had no chance of advancing after such an error.

Unlike the Mexican diver, though, this error was on her very first dive of the competition, meaning that her next four attempts were somewhat moot. She also finished in last place with a score of 198.30.

Although Vasquez may not be alone in making such an error, she will have to wait another four years to make amends in Los Angeles if she is to bounce back from this gutting slip.