Former United States coach Jacob Brehmer has revealed why.

It's one of many aspects taken into account to reach optimal performance at the Olympics.

After each dive at an Olympic Games, the competitor exits the pool to immediately take a shower - and it was previously revealed by United States diving coach Jacob Brehmer that it is to ensure their muscles remain warm and loose ahead of their next dive.

On 26 July, the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, got underway. All manner of events will be on-screen across the next couple of weeks and all eyes will be on the diving, with Tom Daley - who recently went viral for showing off the beds that Olympians sleep on - becoming the first British diver to compete at five different games.

Once they enter the pool from whichever height, their plan is clear. Get out as soon as possible and hop in the shower as they await their scores from the judges, who are looking at how aesthetically pleasing the movements are, the difficulty of the dive and their entry.

Why Divers Shower Between Every Dive

Jacuzzis used for similar reason

Former coach Brehmer - on the back of the 2020 Toyko Olympics - spoke to CNN in 2011 and let fans into the background about why showers are a typical part of a performer's post-dive routine.

After suggesting that divers have ‘a good amount of time’ from dive to dive to get warm, the American insisted that the fast-twitch nature of the sport in general makes them more susceptible to injury, hence the importance of sandwiching in a shower in between dives.

“Usually, after a diver does a dive, they will have to wait a good amount of time before their next dive. The air temperature on the pool deck may be a little chilly, so the shower can help keep muscles warm. Diving is such a precise and fast-twitch sport, if the diver gets a little cold and tight, it could really affect their performance.”

It’s a well-known fact that the pool deck is often cool and should the divers remain wet, that feeling would be boosted tenfold and, as a result, it’s important they keep warm - and the shower helps with this.

The absence of a shower could cause the divers to tense up and that, even if it’s only minor, has the ability to affect performance when they are on the platform and, thus, potentially lead to competition-ending injuries.

The same premise can be applied to when divers are spotted in hot tubs between dives as it's utilised to keep them relaxed and warm, all in preparation for their next attempt from the board.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There are eight Olympic diving events: the 3m springboard, individual, synchronised, men and women and the 10m platform.

The Use of Towels and Tape

Inside a divers’ routine

While much of a diver's preparation, there are plenty of things that happen - such as the aforementioned showering in between dives - that fans may not appreciate. Daley and co are seen using little towels - known as Chamois towels - to keep themselves dry.

What’s better, the material is extremely water absorbent and, as such, divers are able to dry off quicker than they would with a normal towel. Staying dry ahead of the next dive at the Olympics is key given how dangerous the prospect of slipping can be during one of their routines.

Tape, specifically known as Kinesio tape, is also often seen on divers during their performances - and it’s a widespread science used in the majority of sports. In short, it helps prevent injury and avoids muscle movement that could hinder performance levels.