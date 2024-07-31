Highlights While Team USA is still favored for Olympic gold, South Sudan could put a dent in their pursuit after a narrow loss in a previous meeting.

Parity in international basketball is increasing, making the path to gold more challenging for Team USA against teams like France.

Veterans Kevin Durant and LeBron James have shined, but players like Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid have faced shooting struggles.

After storming to an emphatic win over Serbia in their opening group game of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games , Team USA Olympics ' gold medal chase is well underway with their second Group C game against South Sudan next to come on the schedule.

But for basketball insider Mark Medina, the gold medal is still America’s to lose, with France deemed as one of their biggest obstacles standing in their way of claiming their fifth consecutive Olympic gold.

A Tough Test Awaits

Narrowly avoided upset by South Sudan in London Showcase

Having come away with a fairly comfortable 110-84 victory over Serbia in their opening Group C game of the Paris Olympic Games after a performance for the ages from Kevin Durant off the bench in what was just his first appearance of the summer, Team USA know first-hand the threat that their next opponent, South Sudan – the only African men’s team to have made the Olympics – possesses.

In a pre-Olympics exhibition game, the USA got their first taste of how strong their opposition – who are on a meteoric rise – may be, with an enthralling contest in London that required a vintage performance from 39-year-old LeBron James to seal a victory, albeit by a single point.

USA vs. South Sudan - Last Time They Met (07/20/24) USA Category South Sudan 101 PTS 100 47 REB 45 23 AST 23 6 STL 7 4 BLK 3 46.6 FG% 47.5 25.0 3P% 42.4

This close encounter gave a small insight on a global scale into just how much parity is beginning to form at the international level, whereby it is no longer about Team USA and then everybody else.

For South Sudan, they won their first game against Puerto Rico by an eventually comfortable 90-79 margin having been down by six points at the half. Point-guard Carlik Jones, who notched a triple-double in their meeting with the USA last week, had another impressive display and sparked their comeback with 19 points, six assists outing.

Now the two sides will meet again, but this time in a game where the result counts.

Winning Gold Won’t Be A ‘Cakewalk’

While they have the gold medal firmly set in their sights, Medina argues that their path to becoming victorious will be no walk in the park, with ever-growing parity in the international game.

However, while the journalist feels that France will be their closest competitors with the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert representing the host nation, he ultimately believes that the USA are still dominant with their strongest roster of players, which they did bring to Paris with them.

“This is Team USA’s Games to lose, because even with the growth of the international game, the USA is still dominant when it has its best players. But it's not going to be a cakewalk. It's not going to be like the Dream Team years when they beat teams by 40/50 points. The most threatening team is France - they beat them in group play in the Tokyo Olympics and tested them in the gold medal game, and now they're better. They have Victor Wembanyama, Rudy Gobert, Evan Fournier, and Nic Batum. These are all good NBA players, and they also have continuity and familiarity. I think that's going to be the gold medal match. I think it'll be competitive, but, barring significant injuries, Team USA is going to wear the gold medal.”

Experienced Veterans Leading the Way So Far

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have each showcased their elite prowess

Despite having been nursing a calf injury since June, Kevin Durant marked his return to the hardwood in emphatic fashion, posting an impressive shooting display in Team USA's win over Serbia.

Coming off the bench and in just 17 total minutes, the 35-year-old knocked down his first eight shots, including all five of his three-point attempts, and finished the night shooting 8-of-9 for a game-high 23 points.

Team USA's only other 20-plus points scorer on the night was veteran LeBron James, who carried his form from their five-game exhibition showcase, in which he sparked comeback wins in both outings, including entirely taking over in the fourth quarter of their narrow win over the 2023 FIBA World Cup champions Germany in which he scored the team's last 11 points.

Team USA Veterans' Olympic Resumés - Totals Category Kevin Durant LeBron James PTS 435 273 REB 121 95 AST 71 88 STL 27 36 BLK 16 10 FG% 53.1 60.2 3P% 49.3 37.9

In his first Olympic outing since 2012, James recorded 21 points on 69.2 percent shooting from the field, along with seven rebounds, nine assists and a steal, though he did amass a game-high six turnovers.

While these two future Hall-of-Famers thrived under the bright international lights, one player who has so far struggled to find his shooting stroke is the NBA's leading three-point scorer, Stephen Curry , who is making his Olympic debut, and could only muster 11 points from his eight field goal attempts in which he shot 50.0 percent from the field and 3-for-7 from three-point distance.

Similarly, Joel Embiid has also struggled, and had only four points and two rebounds against his rival Nikola Jokic in their last outing.

Nonetheless, Team USA's gold medal destiny lies firmly in their own hands, and with some incredibly tough match-ups left to come, they will not be able to take their foot off the gas in the slightest.

Everything is wide open.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.