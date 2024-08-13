Highlights Danish badminton player Viktor Axelsen has shown people the difference in his gold medal from Tokyo to Paris.

Despite being a few years old now, the Tokyo gold medal looks in a lot better condition than the Paris one, which was given to Axelsen just days ago.

This isn't the first time, however, that the Paris medals have come under scrutiny.

With the Paris 2024 summer Olympics having come to a close over the weekend, athletes from across the world are still flooding social media timelines - whether showing behind the scenes content, reviews of their experiences, or particularly memorable stories.

This time around, however, audiences have been given a glimpse at what an Olympic gold medal from this year’s Games really looks like up close - more so, how it compares to that of the one before.

Viktor Axelsen, a Danish badminton player who won gold in both Paris 2024 and Tokyo 2020, took to social media to share the differences in his silverware. The video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a side-by-side comparison of his two gold medals and, surprisingly for some, given his Paris medal is only a week old in comparison, Tokyo’s four-year-old gold looks in much greater condition.

Medals at the Olympics

Both medals, as with all Olympic medals, contain the staple Olympic rings along with a centred image of the Goddess Nike, who symbolises victory, who first featured on an Olympic medal back in 1904. Having the same features, however, is not always the case.

Each medal has unique characteristics that give a sense of personalisation to that year's Games. The Paris 2024 gold, silver, and bronze medals, unlike ones in the past, have a dark silver hexagon on the back which, uniquely, is a shaped piece of iron cut from the city’s iconic Eiffel Tower. The Tokyo 2020 medals, in comparison, were made with a focus on sustainability, where over 700,000 discarded electronic devices that had been donated all across Japan had their metal extracted and moulded into the medal design.

Fans Can't Believe Paris Medal

Fans were quick to point out their thoughts after looking at the two medals, with some debating which of the two looked best.

“The Tokyo one looks expensive, meanwhile, the Paris just meh,” said one user, which received a range of responses from: “The Paris medal is made with a piece of Eiffel Tower, which is invaluable,” to: “The Tokyo medal looks much better because there’s simply more gold. Gold by itself is attractive.”

Others were a lot more certain in their views: “Tokyo 2020 is best,” one fan said, using a side-by-side image of the two medals for emphasis. “Tokyo > Paris. Tokyo gold is more like gold than the Paris one,” added another.

Paris Medals Have Been Criticised

This isn’t the first instance where the Paris Games’ medals are being questioned; American skateboarder Nyjah Huston was first to call out the poor quality of his bronze medal, where, after less than a week of having it, he claimed the colour was fading and already had some visible chips.

“Medal looking like it went to war and back,” he said on his Instagram.

While the differences in the medals continue to spark opinion, it can certainly be said that both are just as momentous in meaning as the other.