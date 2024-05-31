Highlights U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson signed with the Buffalo Bills on Friday afternoon.

Steveson, a former WWE and NCAA Champion wrestler, joined the team as a defensive tackle.

A number of non-football athletes have carved out careers for themselves in the NFL.

Gable Steveson, a U.S. Olympic Gold Medal winner and former WWE wrestler, has made a career change.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Steveson was signing with the Buffalo Bills as a defensive tackle. The Bills confirmed the news approximately 30 minutes later, announcing they were releasing punter Matt Haack in a corresponding move to free up a place on the 90-man roster for Steveson.

Steveson claimed gold in the Men's Freestyle Wrestling 125-kilogram division at the 2020 Summer Olympics, defeating Geno Petriashvili of Georgia 10-8 in the championship match. He signed with WWE NXT in August 2021 and spent nearly three years with the organization before being released earlier in May.

According to Schefter, the 6'1", 275-pound Steveson has never played football before, and had never worn cleats until he worked out for the Bills. Steveson, winner of two NCAA wrestling championships and three Big-10 Championships as a wrestler at the University of Minnesota, told ESPN he knows he has a steep learning curve to maneuver, but is embracing the chance presented to him.

I have been fortunate to compete at the highest level of competition in my sport but am looking forward to the challenge of seeing how my wrestling skills may translate to football. I am grateful to Coach [Sean] McDermott, [GM] Brandon Beane and the Buffalo Bills organization for giving me this opportunity.

In June 2019, following his first year with the Golden Gophers, Steveson was one of two wrestlers arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual misconduct. Neither Steveson nor his teammate ended up being charged, with Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman suggesting in December 2019 that Minnesota's laws regarding intoxication and consent left him with inadequate evidence in the case.

Many Pros Played Different Sports Before Coming To The NFL

They've had varying degrees of success

Steveson's entire lack of football experience is a bit undermining to his chances, but it doesn't eliminate him from being able to contribute or thrive in professional football. As a wrestler, he has an innate understanding of the importance of leverage, which is something Bills head coach Sean McDermott -- who has a wrestling background himself -- knows can translate to quality play in the trenches.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The only person to win both a Super Bowl and an Olympic Gold Medal is Pro Football Hall of Famer Bob Hayes. The 11-year pro caught two passes as a receiver for the Dallas Cowboys' Super Bowl 6 triumph in 1971, and won two gold medals during the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games. He set multiple world records at the latter event.

Some of the greatest players in NFL history played other sports prior to stepping on the gridiron. A number of tight ends, including Antonio Gates, spent their collegiate tenures on the hardwood. Former wide receiver Chris Hogan famously played lacrosse at Penn State before turning to football. Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit signed with the Kansas City Chiefs from the NFL's International Player Pathway at the end of March.

NFL Players Who Played Other Sports Athlete Sport U.S. College Antonio Gates Basketball Kent State Jimmy Graham Basketball Miami (FL) Julius Thomas Basketball Portland St. Mo Alie-Cox Basketball VCU Rico Gathers Basketball Baylor Chris Hogan Lacrosse Penn State Louis Rees-Zammit Rugby N/A

On the defensive line, former WWE and UFC star Brock Lesnar is by far the biggest name to attempt to carve out an NFL career. In an ironic twist, Lesnar also wrestled at the University of Minnesota before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2004. Steveson hopes to advance a bit further, though, than his predecessor, who never played in a regular season game after being cut during the preseason.

