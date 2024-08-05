Highlights Gold medallist Thomas Ceccon has protested poor conditions at the Olympic village.

Ceccon was seen napping in a Parisian park due to the accommodation's heat, noise, and bad food.

Other athletes, including Coco Gauff and Ariarne Titmus, have criticised the village as well.

Gold medallist Thomas Ceccon was spotted taking a nap in a Parisian park on Sunday after complaining about the conditions at the Olympic village throughout the duration of the 2024 Paris Olympics so far.

Ceccon, who won gold in the men's 100m backstroke this week despite claiming 'it's hard to sleep both at night and in the afternoon' at the athletes' accommodation, has been a significant mouthpiece for the poor living conditions, and his latest move is his most significant act of protest.

"There is no air conditioning in the village, it's hot, the food is bad," he said, per the Daily Mail. "Many athletes move for this reason: it's not an alibi or excuse, it's the reality of what perhaps not everyone knows.

""I'm disappointed that I didn't make the final, but I was too tired. It's hard to sleep both at night and in the afternoon. Usually, when I'm at home, I always sleep in the afternoon: here I really struggle between the heat and the noise."

Viral Video Emerges of Cecccon

The swimmer took extreme measures to get some rest

An image that has gone viral on social media has shown Ceccon going to extreme lengths in order to get some sleep. Saudi rower Husein Alireza spotted Ceccon napping on a towel in a park and posted a snap of the bizarre image on Instagram. He tagged the Olympic Village grounds as the location where the Italian had a snooze.

It remains unclear whether the picture was taken before or after Ceccon and Italy were eliminated from the men's 4x100m medley heats. However, it is just the latest episode in a long and winding series of criticisms aimed at the Paris oragnisers for the poor state of the Olympic village.

Olympic Village Continues To Attract Criticism

The backlash isn't new

Ceccon isn't the first - nor is he expected to be the last - to make a comment on the poor living conditions at this summer's Games. Indeed, the 23-year-old has been joined by Coco Gauff, Ariarne Titmus and Assia Touati in complaining about the accommodation provided by Paris organisers.

After defending her Olympic gold medal in the 400m freestyle, Aussie swimmer Titmus felt she could have broken the world record had she been staying in better accommodation. "It probably wasn't the time I thought I was capable of, but living in the Olympic Village makes it hard to perform," she admitted in an interview after the race.

"It's definitely not made for high performance, so it's about who can really keep it together in the mind."

The beds in the Olympic Village have been the focus of controversy for their lack of comfort and their supposed 'wokeness'. The single beds, produced by Airwave, feature cardboard frames as part of the organisers' sustainability efforts, but these exertions have not been favoured by those competing as retired Olympic swimmer James Magnussen also took a swipe. He wrote: