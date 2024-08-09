Highlights Olympic medalist Nyjah Huston took to social media to show off the current state of his bronze medal.

The 29-year-old picked up a bronze medal in Paris in the men's street final.

Since returning to the US, his medal appears to be looking a little worse for wear.

An Olympic star rips into and shows the state of his medal just one week after winning it at Paris 2024. Team USA skateboarder Nyjah Huston recently took to social media and revealed the quality of his prize.

The 29-year-old picked up a bronze medal in Paris, falling behind gold medalist Yuto Horigome of Japan and fellow American Jagger Eaton in the men's street final.

He has since returned to America and is staying in Laguna Beach, California. The skateboarder had been enjoying some time off with his friends and soaking up the sun as well as showing off his new medal.

However, it appears that the medal is no longer looking as clean and as glamorous as it was when first awarded to him. In an Instagram video, the American was left disappointed by the state of the award.

The Team USA Star Calls for Improvement

Hutson hit out at the state of the medal

Hutson insisted that the quality may not be as "high" as he initially thought and has called for improvement. In a story uploaded to his Instagram page, he said: "Alright, so the medals look great when they are brand new. But they look worse after I let them sit on my skin with some sweat for a little while and let my friends wear them over the weekend."

He continues before pausing and flipping the camera to his medal: "They are apparently not as high quality as you would think. I mean look at that thing, it is looking rough. Even the front is starting to chip off a little so I think the Olympic medals need to step up the quality a little bit."

In a separate post, he added: "Medal looking like it went to war and back. I guess the medals are meant to be in cases. Not meant for the send."

The lack of quality in the medal is then seen with the bronze colour chipping away from several areas of the piece. While the back of the medal was significantly more damaged, the front had a few chips in a few places as well.

Hutson is a 12-time gold medalist in the X Games and a six-time gold medalist in the World Championships. He also has nine silvers and four bronzes across both competitions.

The Design of an Olympic Medal

Each medal has a unique design

Each Olympic medal at this year's games contains scrap metal taken from the Eiffel Tower where the iconic landmark has been refurbished over the years.

Gold medals contain at least six grams of 24-carat gold coating, while the rest is made up of silver. Silver medals are made up of silver, whilst bronze medals contain copper, zinc, tin, and traces of silver.

The medals also feature the iron as hexagons in the middle of the designs – the geometrical shape of France. The Paris Mint made over 5,000 medals in total - with 2,600 for the Olympics and 2,400 for the Paralympics. Each weighs around 530g and was designed by the luxury brand Chaumet.