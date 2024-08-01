Highlights An Olympic triathlete was seen throwing up immediately after crossing the finishing line, raising further questions about the safety of the river Seine.

Canadian triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk was captured being sick after finishing 9th in the men's triathlete, with speculation it could be because of the swimming section in the river.

Pollution levels have been a concern, so much so, the event was postponed for 24 hours to ensure the safety of the athletes.

An Olympic triathlete threw up live on broadcast after swimming in the river Seine in Paris on Wednesday, raising concerns over the pollution levels in the river. The event was originally postponed on Tuesday morning after test results showed that the water was “too polluted”, but it eventually got underway 24 hours later than scheduled.

Canadian triathlete Tyler Mislawchuk, who finished in ninth place, was seen throwing up shortly after completing the demanding race, which consisted of a 1.5-kilometre swim, a 40-kilometre bike ride, and a 10-kilometre run. TV cameras filmed the uncomfortable picture, along with countless other athletes lying on the mat, struggling to catch their breath.

The Mission to Clean the River Seine

The French government has spent €1.4 billion (£1.18 billion) trying to make the river safer in preparation for the Olympics. World Triathlon said in a statement on Tuesday: "Following a meeting on water quality held on the 30th of July at 3.30am attended by Paris 2024, representatives of World Triathlon and their Technical and Medical Delegates, the International Olympic Committee, Météo France, the City of Paris, and the Prefecture of the Île-de-France Region involved in carrying out water quality tests, the decision has been made to postpone the men’s triathlon event which was due to be held on the 30th of July at 8am."

Swimming in the Seine has been largely banned for more than a century due to the high pollution levels and the potential for illness from inadvertently swallowing the water. In an attempt to avoid any possible health risks, some athletes have even gone so far as to take extreme steps; American athlete Seth Rider, for example, revealed that he was not washing his hands to develop a bacteria tolerance.

"In preparation for this race, I knew there was going to be some E. coli exposure. So I’ve been trying to increase my E. coli threshold by exposing myself to a bit of E. coli in day-to-day life," said Rider.

The river's E. coli levels were 10 times higher in June than what sports federations considered tolerable. The bacteria level, however, was judged safe enough to proceed after tests were conducted on Wednesday morning.

Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, recently highlighted the cleanup work by taking a bath in the river. She said: "It’s sweet and wonderful and the result of a lot of work. I remember at the very beginning in 2015, when we began our campaign for the Games, the international triathlon federation said: 'Why not a triathlon in the Seine? Will athletes be able to swim in the Seine?'. Today we can say they can."

Triathlon Results at Paris Olympics

In the men's triathlon, Alex Yee emerged victorious and won the fifth gold medal for Team GB at the Olympics. He improved on the silver medal he won in Tokyo three years ago after working hard to close a 15-second deficit to New Zealand's Hayden Wilde. In the women's event, host country France's Cassandre Beaugrand emerged victorious from a leading group of four, while Team GB's Beth Potter took home the bronze.

The mixed triathlon relay is scheduled to take place on the 5th of August, while the women's marathon swimming and men's marathon swimming events are scheduled for 8th and 9th of August respectively.