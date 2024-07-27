Highlights Team GB have flown in a private chef after the Olympic Village in Paris was forced to ration certain foods.

The quality of nutrition on offer at the Games has been branded as 'inadequate'.

Organisers have vowed to resolve supply issues, but Team GB members are unlikely to eat there regularly again.

Olympics organisers in Paris have come under fire from athletes and coaches, with the food available in the athlete village branded as 'inadequate'. Amid reports of high-protein foods such as chicken and eggs being rationed, Team GB officials have taken swift action to miminise the impact on its members.

In the build-up to the Games, athletes were promised 'cuisine designed by Michelin-starred chefs'. However, per the Daily Mail, many opted to eat packed lunches, rather than deal with the quantity and qualitly issues inside the Olympic Village itself.

French newspaper L'Equipe was the first to report that athletes arriving for the Olympics had been forced to accept the rationing of certain foods - a situation that Team GB chief executive of British Olympic Association, Andy Anson, said needed to be 'improved drastically'.

The Carrefour Group - which was in charge of sourcing 600 tonnes of fresh produce for the Olympic Village - confirmed that it would 'revise upwards the quantities' of food ordered moving forward, but those assurances came too late for Anson.

Team GB boss Confirms Plan to Deal With 'Inadequate' Food Supply

Athletes 'don't want to eat' in the Olympic Village

Team GB has set up its performance base 15 minutes from the Olympic Village. It is now expected to cater to the British athletes' food needs throughout the games.

"At the beginning of every Olympic, there are usually two or three issues – the big one this time is the food in the village, which is not adequate," said Anson.

"There are not enough of certain foods: eggs, chicken, certain carbohydrates, and then there is the quality of the food, with raw meat being served to athletes."

Anson continued: "Our athletes have decided they would instead go and eat in our performance lodge in Clichy, so we are having to get another chef to come over as the demand is far exceeding what we thought it would be.

"The athletes are not going there just to eat their lunch; they are packing meals for their dinner as they don't want to go into the athlete's restaurant to eat. So we are trying to ensure that our athletes have an advantage by giving them more food."

The Staggering Number of Meals Expected to be Served in the Olympic Village

Approximately 40,000 meals will be prepared every day in the Olympic Village. It is an enormous undertaking. While organisers claimed that meals would be of a high standard, they have clearly fallen short of Team GB's expectations in the early stages of the Games.

Food is not the only issue with the Olympic Village. The lack of air conditioning has forced teams to install their own units for athletes. The British Olympic Association is estimated to have spent around £70,000 on an air conditioning unit for its athletes. That investment has already begun to off, though, as divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen took home the team's first medals of the games by scooping bronze in the women's synchronised 3m springboard. Their victory marks Britain’s first female diving medal at an Olympics for 64 years.

